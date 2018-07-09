Annalise hits the right notes for Bellingen music festival

MUSICAL MENTORSHIP: Teenage musician Annalise Uren has won a place in the Bello Winter Music Festival Youth Mentorship Program.

MUSICAL MENTORSHIP: Teenage musician Annalise Uren has won a place in the Bello Winter Music Festival Youth Mentorship Program. Renae Barnes

EMERGING Clarence Valley musician Annalise Uren will take to the stage at the Bello Winter Music Festival in Bellingen this week.

After applying for the Youth Mentorship Program attached to the festival, Annalise won her section in the under-15 category with the judges recognising a "maturity in her songs that belies her years”.

The Year 9 student will join Xani Kolac from Melbourne-based band The Twonks, who will show her the ropes of performing in front of a live audience, before putting theory into practice when she steps on the festival stage and performs her original music.

Annalise's mother, Emma, said her daughter showed musical talent from a very young age.

"We always knew there was something different with Annalise. She had a unique talent,” she said.

"She was writing songs when she was four or five. She'd remember lyrics from only listening one or two times.”

Now 14, Annalise has written countless original compositions and produced two albums which define her indie-folk-pop style.

"Though, I haven't released them,” she said.

"One day I'll go back and tidy

them up before releasing them properly.”

For now, Annalise is enjoying the busking life and preparing for her festival debut.

"I'm really looking forward to it,”

she said.