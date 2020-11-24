Annastacia's sneaky swipe at Gladys

Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken a subtle swipe at Gladys Berejiklian, just moments after a story broke of the NSW Premier failing to isolate after a virus test.

Overnight, it was reported that Ms Berejiklian kept working at Parliament and did not isolate while awaiting results last week.

Ms Berejiklian says she took a test as a precaution after losing her voice and she had "no virus symptoms".

Shortly after the story broke, there was a pile-on of tweets from Ms Berejiklian's critics and, curiously, Ms Palaszczuk logged onto Twitter as well.

Despite, there being no outbreaks in her state or any community transmission for weeks, she wrote a message reminding "Queenslanders" to get tested.

"Remember if you're sick with any symptoms at all, stay home and arrange a COVID-19 test," she wrote. "Thanks for keeping each other safe."

The timing of the message was not lost on those commenting on the tweet and saw it as a veiled swipe at Ms Berejiklian.

Hey Queenslanders! Remember if you're sick with any symptoms at all, stay home and arrange a COVID-19 test. Thanks for keeping each other safe 🙏 — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 23, 2020

Despite a well-publicised rift between the two premiers, there is hope for a breakthrough this morning on the border situation.

A decision to reopen Queensland's hard border to Greater Sydney could be determined as early as today, with Ms Palaszczuk to meet with health authorities.

It comes as NSW records the necessary 28-days of no un-linked cases.

Yesterday, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant revealed investigations found a link between 13 cases in Liverpool with the Moss Vale cluster.

"Therefore, that cluster is no longer unlinked," she said. "The last unlinked case of COVID-19 in NSW was a person who reported illness on the 24th of October and was associated with the Hoxton Park cluster."

Ms Palaszczuk told Nine News this morning things are looking positive, with the border opening to Victoria also in her sights.