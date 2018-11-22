Menu
Annette Mason was 15 when she was found bludgeoned to death in November 1989.
Annette inquest: Multiple death threats to witnesses alleged

A "PRIME suspect" in Annette Mason's death made multiple death threats to witnesses, a former police investigator has told an inquest.

On Thursday, former police officer Paul Ruge said Allan David McQueen threatened to kill him and his family at a 1991 inquest.

Annette, 15, was found dead in Toowoomba in November 1989.

The inquest at Brisbane this week has heard from witnesses who alleged McQueen and another man admitted killing the girl.

Mr Ruge said McQueen, who is expected to appear at the inquest later on Thursday, threatened multiple witnesses at the 1991 inquest.

"When the first witness was called, Allan McQueen shouted out in a very loud voice that if she gave evidence against him, he would kill her," Mr Ruge said.

"The next witness came in, he did exactly the same."

Mr Ruge said McQueen was removed from the court and put in a cell with a TV so he could watch proceedings.

"Even though he was in the cells…he was yelling out from the cells…he would kill them as well."

Mr Ruge said McQueen also said "he was going to kill myself and my family".

Adrian Braithwaite, counsel assisting the coroner, asked Mr Ruge how he felt about those alleged threats.

"Why is this relevant to who killed Annette Mason?" McQueen's barrister Damian Walsh asked.

State Coroner Terry Ryan said Mr Walsh made a "fair point".

Mr Walsh previously told the inquest that although McQueen was a so-called "prime suspect", there were many other such suspects.

Meanwhile, limited technology at the time meant many forensic tests were inconclusive, Mr Ruge added.

The inquest was shown photos of the crime scene around Anzac Avenue, where Annette was found bashed to death.

But no CCTV cameras were in the area and DNA testing at the time was "in its infancy", Mr Ruge said.

He said a piece of timber with a spot of blood was found near the house Annette lived in, and one test showed the blood to be of a "similar type" to Annette's.

Another blood test, however, was inconclusive.

The inquest continues.   -NewsRegional

