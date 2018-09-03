ANNIVERSARY: Dedication to faith and Catholic education

THE 150th anniversary of St Mary's Primary School, Grafton is a proud achievement for Catholic education in the Clarence Valley. Starting in a storeroom belonging to Phillip Sullivan in Victoria St, the school has grown into the vibrant and thriving school that now calls Turf St home.

Current principal Frank Jones said, "I am proud to have been a part of the school since 2016 supported by a wonderful staff and parish community. The school's mission is to enable each student to "reach the fullness of life (John 10:10)”.

"We have a very specific curriculum process and an engaging pedagogy, allowing us to meet each student in their learning journey at their point of need,” MrJones said.

The students and teachers at St Mary's are dedicated to the parish and greater communities, especially through programs like Mini Vinnies and Making Jesus Real.

"The students visit nursing homes, and they meet weekly to identify areas within the community where we can assist. Our winter appeal provides funds to purchase warm clothes and blankets for our community,” MrJones said.

"MJR is a very successful program, allowing Christ-like behaviours to permeate into the daily life of our school community.

Annalise welcomes her grandmother to Grandparent's Day at St Mary's, Grafton. Contributed

Weekly MJR themes such as Forgiveness, Self belief, Teamwork, and Searching for the hero inside ourselves allows us to use Jesus as a model of behaviour in our current world.”

The school has a one-to-one ratio for computers, and has a strong science, technology, engineering and maths focus, having won many STEM competitions.

"We run a significant number of learning programs to ensure our students are all meeting the required standards, in particular kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2,” MrJones said.

Vice-captains Eva Patricks and Ethan Cox, and Captains Theo Lobsey and Amy Shipman welcome everyone to St Mary's Primary School during 2018. Contributed

The school also focuses on sport, with students heading out into the community to use facilities; bowling clubs, golf course, the rugby grounds.

MrJones said they had a proud history of sporting success and creating pathways for their students outside of academics.

"That takes us back to our mission statement - enabling students to reach the fullness of life,” he said. "The fullness of life is not limited to academics.”

Mr Jones said the sense of community was a significant trait of St Mary's and the religious Sisters of Mercy played a significant role in this.

"Here we are 150 years later, and we are still operating under the same premise,” he said.

"Between St Mary's, Grafton and St Joseph's, South Grafton, we have 308 years of Catholic education in the Clarence Valley.

"To have had two Catholic primary schools in Grafton 150 years ago demonstrates the importance of the service the schools provided.

Elsie, Luke, Evelyn, Tomas and Huy are looking after the Kindergarten plants at St Mary's Primary, Grafton. Contributed

"The Mercy Sisters along with wonderful parish communities have certainly ensured that the students of the Clarence Valley were able to access a Catholic primary school education. Can you imagine the countless hours of unselfish service provided by so many on P&F committees and finance councils over 150 years?

"I congratulate and thank each and every one of these wonderful contributors.”

Mr Jones, who is a Grafton boy, said Jacaranda was unique and the opportunities it gave to schools to showcase what they did and the pride they had were also unique.

It is the deep-rooted sense of community and care the school showed that had allowed it to flourish.

"150 years ago when we were formed, we were formed by the hard-working Sisters of Mary. Her motto was: 'never see a need and not do something about it',” MrJones said.

The Buddy System nurtures relationships at St Mary's Primary. Kane and Cooper enjoy being buddies. Contributed

"That is our beginnings and 150 years later we are still operating under the same premise. The school is here for the parish students and we will never lose sight of the fact that, as teachers, we are here to provide a service for our students and, as students, we are models of Jesus Christ's behaviour.”

The school's brother school, St Joseph's, South Grafton, was the first school in the Lismore Diocese.

"They had their 150th anniversary eight years ago,” MrJones said.

"Combined with that, this school now reaching 150 years, that is a very significant thing for our parish community.

"Catholic education has been paramount. South Grafton Primary School has only just celebrated 150 years, eight years before they existed, St Joey's was the only school.

"Eight years later due to the growth of the parish and the popularity of Catholic education ... St Mary's opened. To have two Catholic schools in this town 150 years ago demonstrates the important role Catholic education plays in this town.”

Keaira and Ellie enjoy using the technology available at St Mary's Primary Grafton. Contributed

Moving forward for the next 150 years

ST MARY'S Primary School has been enabling students to reach the fullness of life for the past 150 years and we are extremely proud of the traditions that have been built by our parishioners and those that came before us.

Our current staff are well aware of the need to not only uphold these wonderful traditions but prepare our students for the exciting future that lays before them.

With the world changing so quickly, what may have been considered the future 30 years ago may no longer be the case. The future changes from one year to the next! The jobs that our students will have in their adult lives most likely have not been invented yet. With this in mind, and our mission of en- abling the fullness of life to each of our students, our curriculum provides our students with skills that will protect and support them in the future that awaits.

In the past three years the school has invested heavily in resources to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) programs. These resources include a chromebook for every student, class sets of iPads, Spheros, lego robotics, drones, microbots, additional chromebooks, scratch coding cards, Robotic Spider, GoPro, Lego Education Kits and 3D Printers.

We have specialist Science teachers at St Mary's who consistently produce successful student submissions in the Lis- more Diocesan STEM competitions. The teachers are using resources and implementing initiatives which equip our students to successfully engage in fields that are essential in the 21st century workforce. STEM learning incorporates critical and creative thinking skills, problem solving capabilities and the effective utilisation of digital technologies.

Our significant involvement in STEM allows us to make connections with our community and sister school St Jospeph's. We have welcomed a local engineer into the learning spaces where he shared his expertise in his field. This engagement with the children builds on their knowledge and provides a real world experience for them. The exciting future of the school is a constant reminder of our obligation to provide best practice and individual learning for every child.

The future is bright!

Catherine McAuley Contributed

McAuley an inspiration from the beginning

THE Sisters of Mercy from all around the world draw inspiration from Catherine McAuley, who founded the Sisters of Mercy in Ireland in 1831.

Catherine's words - "It began with two, Sister Doyle and I” - speak of the humble beginning to what has now become an international association of The Sisters of Mercy.

St Mary's Primary School was established in 1868 and was founded on the traditions of the Mercy Sisters. It was therefore a natural progression for the Sisters to become teachers in our school when they travelled by ship to Grafton and established their foundation in 1883.

Through Catherine McAuley we are called to respond, care, create, support, pray and journey with our community as we educate the children within our school.

Inspired by Catherine McAuley's example, our school works in partnership with parents and parish to nurture, proclaim and celebrate our Catholic faith and to meet the challenges and needs of our community.

St Mary's Primary School: a long history

1868 St Mary's Parish Primary School in Grafton began, with the first school being established in a storeroom belonging to Philip Sullivan in Victoria St.

The first teacher was Benjamin Stokes and 36 pupils were enrolled. St Mary's Primary's first site was on the corner of Villiers and Victoria Sts.

1883 The foundation stone for a new convent was laid on the riverbank at the end of Villiers St in November at the punt approach.

1884 On February 4 the St Mary's Parochial School and Young Ladies School was opened at the corner of Dobie and Alice Sts. The building still stands today.

The superior was Mother Mary Stanislaus Simson and she had Mother M Angela Curtis, Mother M Scantis, Mother M Veronica Duggan and Miss Ashburner as her staff.

The pioneer sisters came from London on the ship The Orient. The new convent was opened and blessed by Bishop Torregiani.

The sisters took up residence. Sisters provided an unbroken chain of principals from 1884 to 1989.

1885 The school had 250 pupils on the roll, with the superior now being Mother M Angela Curtis, was assisted by 15 sisters. Thus began the system of Catholic education that was to serve the parish.

1953 The parish school grew rapidly under the Sisters of Mercy and a new school was soon needed. Hence, St Mary's Primary School in Victoria St was opened on September 14.

1968 In August, Our Lady Help of Christians Infant School was opened in Turf St under the principalship of Sister Mary Kelly.

It provided infant classes only and the primary classes remained at the Victoria St site.

1983 The Sisters of Mercy continued to provide a principal until the end of 1983 when a lay principal, Robert Lewis, was appointed at OLHC. The sisters maintained a staff presence until the end of 1986.

1992 Sr Margaret Scroope was the principal at St Mary's Primary School in the later years until Robert Ellison was appointed in 1992.

The sisters remained on the teaching staff until 1993, which was an association that had lasted 110 years.

When Mr Ellison moved to St Joseph's School South Grafton about 1996, assistant principal John Bourke became caretaker principal of St Mary's.

A few years later Russell Munro was appointed principal of St Mary's.

2003 Our Lady Help of Christians and St Mary's Primary Schools amalgamated, however stayed on two separate sites. Russell Munro was the principal during this time and was a part of planning the new school.

2005 Students from both campuses merged at the Victoria St campus, awaiting construction of the additions and refurbishment of the existing infant school building.

2007 Lynne Pull was appointed principal.

2008 In February stages one and two of St Mary's Primary School were blessed and officially opened by His Lordship Bishop Geoffrey Jarrett DD.

Students began their learning journey at the new site at the beginning of the school year. Mrs Pull was the principal until 2009.

2010 Yvonne Rincheval began her principalship.

2011 On May 13 the new school hall, outdoor learning space and kindergarten classroom were blessed and opened by Fr Rex Hackett.

2016 Frank Jones was appointed acting principal of St Mary's at the beginning of term three. He continues as principal of St Mary's and St Joseph's Schools to this day.

What do you think about St Mary's Primary School turning 150?

Theo Lobsey, 11, Captain: I am a proud school captain. I am grateful to be able to participate in the 150th celebration. In our school we strive to be like Mary MacKillop and her tradition of seeing a need and doing something about it is still alive today. St Mary's had a special place in my family. Caitlan Charles

Eva Patricks, 11, Vice Captain: I feel special to be a part of St Mary's 150th anniversary. AS a school we are always helping the community and always living our motto - God's Glory - which is a part of our Making Jesus Real program. Caitlan Charles

Ethan Cox, 11, Vice Captain: I am glad to be in our school community that started in 1868. I congratulate St Mary's on being a wonderful school for 150 years. Our learning has evolved from 1968 to now and the resources we have available to us has improved. Caitlan Charles