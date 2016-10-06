Gulaptis to make Grafton jail announcement

Lavadia will be the site for the new Grafton jail.

THE WINNING bidder for the 1700 bed new Grafton jail is expected to be announced this afternoon.

The Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis, will hold a media conference at 2.30pm, in Memorial Park, Grafton, about the jail.

This event will mirror an announcement from NSW Minister for Corrections, David Elliott, about the new jail, to made in Sydney at the same time.

At a seminar in Grafton last year, where the three short-listed bidders for the jail project sought public input for their proposals, the project manager Greg Lake said the winning bidder would be revealed early in 2017.