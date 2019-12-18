Annoying change ruining your toilet break

The new design is intended to make it unbearable for workers after five minutes, shortening employees toilet breaks in the process.

The "StandardToilet" made by a start-up in the UK of the same name is sloped so it sits at a 13-degree downward angle.

According to developer Mahabir Gill from StandardToilet, this will increase strain on the legs similar to a gentle squat thrust.

While 13 degrees is optimal, StandardToilet holds the patent for anything from five to 35 degrees.

At a maximum, the company estimates that a 35-degree downward slant would reduce time in the toilet by 30 per cent.

This is a clear benefit to customers, said Mr Gill, as industry research from the company suggested that the average person spent 25 per cent more time in work toilets than necessary.

The cost to business of this was estimated to be roughly $A31 billion (£16 billion) per annum, according to their website.

Meanwhile, by cutting time spent on the toilet by 25 per cent with a 13-degree angle, StandardToilet estimates it can save businesses $A9.20 billion (£4.8 billion) a year.

The news of the toilet has been met with criticism online, with people questioning how this toilet would be legal for people with accessibility issues.

This violates ADA standards for accessible toilet facilities. Installing this would put a facility owner at risk of immediate legal action. I can't see this being accepted by any building department that's not completely in the bag. — O. Douglas Price (@ODouglasPrice) December 17, 2019

Isn’t this violating all kinds of accessibility standards?! Fuck anyone with bad legs, balance, poor or no hip control, any kind of paralysis ... — Morgan Contrail (@WeirdContrails) December 17, 2019

Companies: *install regular toilets in their bathrooms*



The designers of StandardToilet: pic.twitter.com/JGuvLeMfXJ — Aacro Xmas (@Aacro_X) December 17, 2019

StandardToilet disagreed and said there were numerous health benefits to the slope for both general consumers and disabled users.

"Medical studies have suggested that using the traditional WC can cause swollen haemorrhoids and weakening of pelvic muscles," Mr Gill told the Daily Mail.

"The StandardToilet provides increased comfort through promoting the engagement of upper and lower leg muscles which helps reduce musculoskeletal disorders.

The StandardToilet company has patents for multiple designs and angles.

Co-Author of the Around The Toilet project, Charlotte Jones, told Wired that the intention of the sloped toilet was all wrong.

"Viewing time spent in the toilet as a threat is the wrong way of looking at the issue entirely," she said.

"I think the importance of the toilet as a refuge during the workday says more about inadequate workspaces, heavy workloads and unsupportive management than it does about the workers themselves."

A 2017 study found that 89 per cent of Americans equated the quality of their toilet facilities with the regard they held for their organisation.

This was repeated in the UK, where a study found 16.5 per cent of workers were unsatisfied at work due to the office toilets not being up to scratch.

There is very little research in Australia around bathroom breaks, but the outrage when people aren't allowed toilet breaks suggests the country cares about the bathroom.