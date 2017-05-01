25°
Ann's jewellery on show in Iluka

Adam Hourigan
| 1st May 2017 10:00 AM
One of the creations Ann Verran is showing this month at the Iluka Emporium

The Iluka Emporium May Feature Artist is Ann Verran - Designs

Ann works from her Studio in Yamba designing and making jewellery. She has always been creative and has delved into many different creative forms including Dressmaking, Stained Glass, Pottery and Floral Art. She completed a Jewellery Course in 2005 and in 2006 did a basic Silver Smithing Course with the Goldsmith School in Brisbane and she was hooked. She started with beads and progressed to using Pearls, Semi-Precious Gemstones and Swarovski Crystals.

In 2007, Ann returned to Yamba after eight years away to concentrate on her Jewellery. She uses Pearls as her base and adds Semi Precious Gemstones, Swarovski Crystals and various interesting beads. Each piece she makes is unique and provides Affordable Elegance for her clients.

Ann is a member of the Lower Clarence Arts & Craft Association and displays at Ferry Park Gallery; she is also a member of the Clock tower Gallery and displays at Creative Artisans in Ballina and Fibre Delights in Ulmarra. Ann has also displayed at The Waterfall Way information Centre in Bellingen and Bookachino and Melts in Yamba, as well as Ulmarra Arts & Crafts.

Ann has also developed her website www.annspearls.com and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ annspearls

Ann supports Community Groups with fundraising activities, holding shows and information sessions. In 2017 she again attend International Women's Day in Yamba and has organised demonstrations and information sessions on Pearls for, the Northern River's Regional Quilters Conference, View Clubs National Conference at Jupiter's Casino on the Gold Coast and The Salvation Army Women's support group.

Ann is a member of Quota of Lower Clarence and involved with Quota's Annual Craft Fair in Yamba each year. She also attends various Craft Fairs and Shows in Northern New South Wales. Ann is passionate about promoting the works of local Artisans and Artists.

The Iluka Emporium will be featuring Ann's work during the month of May and invite you to visit and view Ann's jewellery and enjoy browsing through the unique, creative spaces of Emporium members. Iluka Emporium is always looking for monthly feature artists, if you're interested pop in to the Emporium or contact Annie on 0411160599.

Topics:  iluka whatson

