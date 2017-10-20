Annual GBomb enduro derailed by deluge

WASHED OUT: Action from last year's Grafton GBomb 12 hour race. The event has been postponed due to rain.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: The annual GBomb enduro race has fallen at the mercy of the weather, with the event planned for this weekend postponed.

Organiser Bom Bom Racing Club was forced to make the tough decision earlier this week after the track through the Bom Bom State Forest was deemed unsuitable for racing.

The region has copped more than 65mm of rain across the past week and despite a few days of respite, forecasted showers tonight and tomorrow forced the hand of club officials.

The club announced the reschedule of the event

via social media but has

yet to find a replacement date that suits later in

the year.

"After careful consider- ation and review of the weather forecast, Bom Bom racing officials have made the decision to postpone the GBomb,” the post said.

"The rainfall which has already fallen over the past two weeks has made our tracks particularly wet and with the lack of sun and heat during this week, the tracks have not dried out enough to cope with the predicted rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

"The safety of our riders is absolutely paramount to Bom Bom Racing and Grafton Cycle Club, and it is for this reason that our decision to postpone the GBomb has been made.”

Officials admitted they were working toward a

new date for the annual event but it was a complex process.

"We are sure you can appreciate the preparation and complexity of organising this event, and understand that we have certainly not taken the decision to postpone this event lightly,” the post said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, and we can only hope you can join us on the new date.”