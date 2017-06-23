Annual ski race won't be affected by bridge works

Superclass Stinga with driver Greg Houston, observer Justin Pick, and skiers Ray Ball and Ben Gulley cross the finish line after competing in the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton on Sunday 2nd, October, 2016.

GRAFTON Bridge to Bridge ski race organiser Mark Stephenson has quashed any speculation the construction works on the new Grafton Bridge will have any impact on the annual race.

The Big River Ski Club has been working on a contingency plan for the event for a number of years and Stephenson has had contact with bridge contractors Fulton Hogan from the outset of the long-term project.

"Fulton Hogan have been absolutely perfect to deal with since they took over construction,” he said.

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge adjacent to the old Grafton Bridge.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

"They have been really proactive in communications with the club and have promised the race will go ahead unrestricted.”

Roads and Maritime Services also confirmed there would be no obstruction of the race on October long weekend.

"The building of the bridge will not impact the Bridge to Bridge race as it is the contract that all river restrictions will be lifted to allow the race to take place each year,” RMS senior media officer Marnie Procter said.

Big River Ski Club will be aiming to go bigger and better this year as they bring the competitors back for the two-day ski classic.