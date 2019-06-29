Menu
Police awaiting blood results from driver
Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

29th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
THE crash tally continues to rise for the notorious Deep Creek Road near Ulmarra with another collision recorded last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 3pm, it's understood a female driver of a Toyota Hilux approached a sweeping left bend and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment.

The car landed back upright when it came to rest.

A Police spokesperson said the driver and passenger of the Hilux were taken to Grafton Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are awaiting blood results from the driver of the vehicle.

