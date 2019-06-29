Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

THE crash tally continues to rise for the notorious Deep Creek Road near Ulmarra with another collision recorded last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 3pm, it's understood a female driver of a Toyota Hilux approached a sweeping left bend and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment.

The car landed back upright when it came to rest.

A Police spokesperson said the driver and passenger of the Hilux were taken to Grafton Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are awaiting blood results from the driver of the vehicle.