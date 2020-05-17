Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRECAUTIONARY: Benevolent Living is in lockdown for two weeks.
PRECAUTIONARY: Benevolent Living is in lockdown for two weeks.
News

Another Qld aged care home in lockdown

kaitlyn smith
17th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER aged care facility in Rockhampton is in lockdown as the fallout from a nurse who tested positive to COVID-19 continues.

Benevolent Living announced the news on Friday through an online statement, adding the lockdown was only precautionary.

The infected nurse from North Rockhampton Nursing Centre did not work at the West St facility.

"As the COVID-19 coronavirus situation evolves, we want to reassure you that we are implementing all possible measures prevent the spread of this new illness in our facility and to protect our residents, staff and the wider community," the statement read.

coronaviruspromo

 

The lockdown commenced around midday on Friday and is expected to be in place for two weeks.

Benevolent Living CEO Alison Moss further outlined what the lockdown means for residents and their loved ones.

Items may still be dropped off to the facility, she said, while residents are also permitted to go offsite for essential medical appointments that cannot be accessed onsite or via Telehealth.

Family members are also permitted to assist residents to and from the appointments.

Ms Moss assured families that should a resident's condition deteriorate, visiting arrangements would be made on a case-by-case basis.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we believe it is in the best interest of our residents," she said.

More Stories

Show More
benevolent aged care coronavirus north rockhampton nursing centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another set of traffic lights coming to the Clarence

        premium_icon Another set of traffic lights coming to the Clarence

        News Pedestrian safety is set to improve at one of South Grafton’s busiest intersections from next week

        DEX FILES: Brooms Head call for second pay phone

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Brooms Head call for second pay phone

        News As Brooms Head gets 5G, 50 years ago things were a little bit different

        STICKING IT OUT: Grafton hockey prepares for imminent return

        premium_icon STICKING IT OUT: Grafton hockey prepares for imminent return

        Hockey Hockey gets ready to hit the training pitch early as Hockey Australia announces...

        Get ready to shoot some hoops in Townsend

        premium_icon Get ready to shoot some hoops in Townsend

        News Brand new facilities to play basketball, netball and tennis are on their way to...