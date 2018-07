Another road incident has occurred just outside Ulmarra village.

TWO cars and a truck have been involved in a crash on the southern end of Ulmarra this afternoon.

It is believed a white Subaru car and Black Mazda were involved in the incident with the truck coming to rest in the middle of the road, affecting northbound traffic.

Anyone travelling northbound is advised to use alternative routes to reduce congestion.

More information as it comes to hand.