Another crash on notorious stretch of highway

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale has caused major disruptions for holiday motorists.

The two-vehicle accident occurred 4.7km south of Maclean at midday today. No one was injured in the crash.

The highway was closed to northbound traffic before all lanes were open to motorists by 1pm. The delays compounded an already busy day on our roads, as motorists return home from Easter holiday destinations.

Heavy holiday traffic is currently being experienced at Woodburn, 52km north of Maclean, where northbound motorists have been advised to allow up to 40 minutes extra travel time due to a 15km queue into the township.

The crash is the third near Tyndale between Maclean and Ulmarra during this school holiday period.

While it is understood today's crash occurred in a 100kmh speed zone, the high incidence of motor vehicle accidents in the vicinity of the Tyndale 80kmh zone has prompted residents to voice their concerns and urge motorists to exercise caution on our roads.

In 2014 the speed limit on the Pacific Hwy at Tyndale was reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh following a ten-year campaign by the Tyndale Progression Association.

Yet crashes on this single lane stretch of the Pacific Highway remain all too common, particularly during holiday periods.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the final section of Pacific Highway to be upgraded between Woolgoolga and Ballina, which will bypass Tyndale, is now being built.

"About 104km of the 155km project is well under way with work on the remaining sections to start this year," the spokesperson said.

"The project is expected to open to traffic by 2020. Road users are reminded to follow the direction of traffic controllers, adhere to reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs."

For the latest road information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.