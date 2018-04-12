Entertainment
Another jam-packed weekend of entertainment
Tonight
- Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Remembering The Carpenters with Lisa Budin Price, 8pm-10.30pm $15, Grafton District Services Club.
- Owen Shannon + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Pistol Whip, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- The Dennis Wilson Band, Maclean Hotel.
- Ryan Giles, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Secret Squirrel, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- Push, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Resident DJ Blakey, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Nicole Brophy, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Set Mo, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Allenworth + Wasabi, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Grace + Hugh, Seelands Hall.
- Karaoke, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Soda Ash, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Matty Devitt Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Occa Rock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Seniors Week with Tommy Memphis, 11.00am-2.00pm, $15, Grafton District Services Club.
- Sam Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Thundamentals, Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour.
- Roo and Carey, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- April 19: Cecilia Brandolini, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- April 20: Jellybean Jam, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- April 20: Honey & Knives, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- April 20: Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
- April 21: The Radiators, Maclean Bowling Club.
- April 21: Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
- April 21: Grafton Day Out live music festival featuring The Ninth Chapter, Tullara Connor, Micka Scene, Anna and Jed, Cecilia Brandolini, gourmet food truck and markets 11am-9pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- April 21: AYA Fest 2018, Grafton Racecourse.
- April 22: Grace + Hugh, Yamba Plunge Festival.
- May 4: Jordan Brodie, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- May 17: Charlie Landsborough, midday, Calliope.
- May 17: Julia Morris, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- May 20: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.