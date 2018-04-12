Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRST LADY: Australia's queen of the blues Fiona Boyes will perform at Yamba's Pacific Hotel tonight.
FIRST LADY: Australia's queen of the blues Fiona Boyes will perform at Yamba's Pacific Hotel tonight.
Entertainment

Another jam-packed weekend of entertainment

Lesley Apps
by
12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Tonight

  • Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Remembering The Carpenters with Lisa Budin Price, 8pm-10.30pm $15, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Owen Shannon + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Pistol Whip, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Dennis Wilson Band, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ryan Giles, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Secret Squirrel, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
  • Push, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Resident DJ Blakey, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Nicole Brophy, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Set Mo, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Allenworth + Wasabi, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Grace + Hugh, Seelands Hall.
  • Karaoke, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Soda Ash, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Matty Devitt Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Occa Rock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Seniors Week with Tommy Memphis, 11.00am-2.00pm, $15, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Sam Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Thundamentals, Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour.
  • Roo and Carey, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • April 19: Cecilia Brandolini, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • April 20: Jellybean Jam, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • April 20: Honey & Knives, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • April 20: Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
  • April 21: The Radiators, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • April 21: Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
  • April 21: Grafton Day Out live music festival featuring The Ninth Chapter, Tullara Connor, Micka Scene, Anna and Jed, Cecilia Brandolini, gourmet food truck and markets 11am-9pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • April 21: AYA Fest 2018, Grafton Racecourse.
  • April 22: Grace + Hugh, Yamba Plunge Festival.
  • May 4: Jordan Brodie, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • May 17: Charlie Landsborough, midday, Calliope.
  • May 17: Julia Morris, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • May 20: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Contractors unlikely to see any dollars from court judgement

    Contractors unlikely to see any dollars from court judgement

    News A court judgement that potentially unlocks $5million in payments to a company owing $7.5 million to contractors is unlikely to bring them joy says an insider.

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    POLICE: Medical incident may have lead to Yamba drowning

    POLICE: Medical incident may have lead to Yamba drowning

    Breaking Brief of information will be prepared for coroner

    Pair plead not guilty to driving and damage charges

    Pair plead not guilty to driving and damage charges

    News Pair plead not guilty to charges arising from car rampage.

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Grace's 'heart stolen' by her new album

    Grace's 'heart stolen' by her new album

    Music Collaboration unites prodigy with Harlem Shuffle frontman

    • 12th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

    Local Partners