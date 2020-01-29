Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEA TIME: A Trenayr youngster offers her bovine friend a drink. Photo: Debrah Novak
TEA TIME: A Trenayr youngster offers her bovine friend a drink. Photo: Debrah Novak
News

Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Clarence Valley has been deemed one of the most drought-affected Local Government Areas in the country, unlocking a $1 million grant.

The grant is funded through the Federal Government's Drought Communities Programme and is issued to eligible councils to support community infrastructure and other drought relief projects for communities impacted by drought.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said despite the recent rainfall, drought recovery would take time.

"It's wonderful news today that Clarence Valley Council will receive a grant of $1 million," he said.

"This funding will help to drive local economies, supporting local jobs, helping businesses and farmers alike."

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay welcomed the announcement and said they had not yet identified projects for the grant and would await the release of the funding guidelines.

The announcement comes ahead of a region-wide meeting of Clarence Valley farmers to discuss the state of the industry and how best to move forward after the compounding impacts of bushfire and drought.

The meeting at the Grafton District Services Club (GDSC) on Friday is being hosted by Clarence Valley Food Inc, and chairwoman Debrah Novak said it would give farmers an opportunity to be heard.

Ms Novak said more than 1500 landholders had been impacted by drought and bushfire, which had changed the industry dramatically over the past few months and to move forward people needed to listen to those affected.

"We need to hear directly from the farming collective about what they want the million dollars spent on," she said.

"It is about being proactive, being heard and utilising that knowledge base so they can tell us exactly what they want instead of it being political guesswork."

All primary producers and farmers were encouraged to attend, something Ms Novak said would help give a "holistic" view of the way forward.

"When you have a range of industries, whether it's cattle (farmers), horticulturalists or fishers, all in the same room you actually get to hear what's happening in the sector as a whole," she said.

"This is about networking, bringing people together and letting them know there are people on their side."

The meeting is at the GDSC on Friday, 12-3pm.

clarence valley council clarence valley farmers clarence valley food inc drought drought communities program farmers kevin hogan primary producers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        premium_icon Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        News Mixed messages prove devastating and relieving for Grafton family

        Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        premium_icon Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        Business Jeanswest owes $50m to 1200 creditors, including its staff.

        Time running out to get a share of dam water

        premium_icon Time running out to get a share of dam water

        News Time is running out to register interest for water from Woopi dam.

        Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

        premium_icon Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

        Music Tullara Connors stoked with bushfire concert response.