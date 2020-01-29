Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

THE Clarence Valley has been deemed one of the most drought-affected Local Government Areas in the country, unlocking a $1 million grant.

The grant is funded through the Federal Government's Drought Communities Programme and is issued to eligible councils to support community infrastructure and other drought relief projects for communities impacted by drought.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said despite the recent rainfall, drought recovery would take time.

"It's wonderful news today that Clarence Valley Council will receive a grant of $1 million," he said.

"This funding will help to drive local economies, supporting local jobs, helping businesses and farmers alike."

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay welcomed the announcement and said they had not yet identified projects for the grant and would await the release of the funding guidelines.

The announcement comes ahead of a region-wide meeting of Clarence Valley farmers to discuss the state of the industry and how best to move forward after the compounding impacts of bushfire and drought.

The meeting at the Grafton District Services Club (GDSC) on Friday is being hosted by Clarence Valley Food Inc, and chairwoman Debrah Novak said it would give farmers an opportunity to be heard.

Ms Novak said more than 1500 landholders had been impacted by drought and bushfire, which had changed the industry dramatically over the past few months and to move forward people needed to listen to those affected.

"We need to hear directly from the farming collective about what they want the million dollars spent on," she said.

"It is about being proactive, being heard and utilising that knowledge base so they can tell us exactly what they want instead of it being political guesswork."

All primary producers and farmers were encouraged to attend, something Ms Novak said would help give a "holistic" view of the way forward.

"When you have a range of industries, whether it's cattle (farmers), horticulturalists or fishers, all in the same room you actually get to hear what's happening in the sector as a whole," she said.

"This is about networking, bringing people together and letting them know there are people on their side."

The meeting is at the GDSC on Friday, 12-3pm.