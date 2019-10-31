Another Muster in the bag and what they achieved

MEMOIR: Adam Harvey with Terry and Wendy Gordon at the Muster on Sunday.

MEMOIR: Adam Harvey with Terry and Wendy Gordon at the Muster on Sunday. Lesley Apps

THE landscape around Calliope outside of Ulmarra was once again transformed by the arrival of more than 600 homes on wheels last week as the Clarence Valley Country Muster kicked off for its seventh year.

There was still a huge contingent of visitors hanging around the final day of the week-long event hosted and organised by Wendy and Terry Gordon.

This year's headline act Adam Harvey was in good form on Sunday after a huge Saturday night concert.

"Despite the heat it was a packed house. It was good fun and a great crowd. We had them swinging from the rafters,” Harvey said.

Harvey bounced back on Sunday morning to help launch his friend Terry Gordon's memoir The Highway of My Life and deliver a "good roasting” to his long-time mate.

"It's a great book. Terry has done so much for so many people,” Harvey said of his former manager.

"I didn't know how many mates I had until they started roasting me,” Mr Gordon said.

Mr Gordon's book covers a 50-year career in the entertainment industry and the many hats he has and still is wearing.

Written by Anna Rose, Mr Gordon was interviewed across a month to complete his colourful story and while there is plenty in there including photographs he keeps remembering little things he has left out.

"I might have to do another book.”

While the Muster is all about providing entertainment for travelling country music fans it also uses the opportunity to help raise money, this year the McGrath Foundation auction generated $2470 while the Rappville fire appeal will receive $420.

Organiser Wendy Gordon said numbers were steady this year. "Drought conditions do make it tougher for people to attend these events but it has been another good attendance and everyone seemed very happy with this year's program.”