Another scorcher, but respite on the way

THE Clarence Valley was treated to a spectacular light show and some heavy rain overnight, bringing some relief to the hot weather.

Grafton recorded 11.4mm since 9am yesterday with rainfall heaviest between 11.40am and midnight and again between 1.30am and 2.30am, before the storms reached Yamba where 7.6mm were recorded, according to weatherzone.com.au.

The rain will bring some welcome respite to farmers. However, much more is needed across the parched landscape, and wishes could be granted with more rainfall predicted throughout this week.

The mercury will rise again today, with a maximum of 39 degrees in Grafton and 32 in Yamba.

However, respite from the heat is on its way. After thunderstorms again forecast for this evening, bringing between 5 and 10mm precipitation, temperatures will cool right off throughout the valley.

An expected maximum of 29 on Wednesday and Thursday in Grafton will be accompanied by wet conditions, likewise in Yamba with maximums of 27 and 28. Showers will start to clear on Friday, but temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.

Lightning on Monday night, 5th December, 2016. Aaron Keevers

More significant rainfalls were recorded last night further north in the state with Byron Bay receiving 40.8mm and Ballina 20.8mm. Inland, Lismore had just 8mm and Casino 9mm.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast residents had an alarm bell of a different sort as they woke this morning to the backdrop of an incredible light show.

Sharyn Lee Kimpton‎ posted this cracker photo of lighting at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning via Higgins Storm Chasing / Facebook.

This weather is due to a broad low pressure trough which extends from northwestern Australia into southeastern NSW, the Bureau of Meteorology reported.

This trough is set to move to the northeast during Thursday as a cold front crosses the west and southeast of the state and a high pressure system moves east, over the southern Bight extending a ridge behind it.

The high is expected to continue to move slowly east during Friday and Saturday, strengthening the ridge along the coast and the trough should weaken further.