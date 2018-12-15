Second lotto ‘winner’ cheated out of cash

A grandmother claims she is the second person to lose more than $350,000 on a scratchcard jackpot because of a Camelot "misprint".

Angela Mason, 57, is devastated and has accused the lotto giant of "cheating" her out of "life-changing" money, The Sun reports.

Angela, from Willenhall, in England, bought a Pharaoh's Fortune card last month - the same one which Eric Walker has this week been accused of "doctoring".

Eric Walker, 56, has been locked in a bitter dispute with Camelot after claiming he’d won the jackpot on a £3 Pharaoh’s Fortune scratchcardhttps://t.co/W56p6HTdME — The Star, Sheffield (@SheffieldStar) December 13, 2018

The gran-of-two drops £3 ($AU5.26) on the scratchcard every day from her local corner shop and dreamt of paying off her mortgage after matching three pharaoh symbols in a row.

"When I saw the results I just kept thinking 'this isn't right, I haven't won £200,000 ($A350,000)," she told The Sun Online.

"But then I showed my husband and my children and everyone's screaming, 'You've won!'

"I couldn't sleep that night, I was so excited. I kept thinking 'I've won' - things like this never happen to me.

"The first thing I thought was 'I can be mortgage free. I could pay off the mortgage and give some money to my kids'."

But Angela's dreams were shattered when she excitedly rushed to her local Post Office and was told the win could not be verified.

Florist Angela said: "At the Post Office they put in the code over and over again, but it wasn't working.

"Everyone I had showed it to said it was a winner, but I emailed Camelot and five days later they replied and said I hadn't scratched if off properly.

"If I had scratched off any more the card would have been wrecked."

Camelot told Angela one of her "winning" grid codes was an E5 - not the F5 that she had scratched - meaning the three symbols she revealed did not match up.

It comes after dad-of-four Eric was also denied a £200,000 ($AU350,000) payout on his card - after being accused of "doctoring" the letter F to look like an E.

Unemployed Eric, who buys six scratchcards a day, believes there was a misprint on the scratchcard after he matched three symbols.

He has now invited cops to his home to have a look at the ticket and says he is the one being "cheated".

Similarly, Angela believes Camelot is keeping her cash because it wants to avoid a mass pay out in case there is a widespread fault with the cards.

The mum-of-two said: "When I spoke to Camelot they said this had never happened before.

"I told them, 'You've got a faulty batch and you know it and are trying not to pay out.'

"It makes me feel angry because they're denying me a legit payout."

The game offers five top prizes of £200,000 ($AU350,000) by giving sixteen co-ordinates which are used to scratch off squares on a grid in the hope of matching three pharaoh symbols.

Camelot insists the winning ticket has not yet been claimed and refuted claims of a "faulty" batch.

A spokesperson said today: "We do not believe this to be a faulty batch as Ms Mason claims.

"We will reconstruct the card in our system, just as we did in Mr Walker's case, to determine whether it is a genuine winning ticket.

"If we believe that somebody has intentionally attempted to defraud The National Lottery, then, just like any other company, we reserve the right to take whatever action we consider is appropriate - which includes reporting the matter to the police."

Angela has refused to give up on her claim and wants others to be aware of the alleged "faulty" cards in case they miss out on their own fortune.

She said: "At first I took Camelot's word for it, but now I've seen its happened to someone else.

"I don't think it's right. My life could have been completely changed.

"I feel like I've been cheated.

"When I scratched the card I didn't think it was real. But you start to believe.

"For Camelot to turn around and say 'no', it feels like they've ripped that dream away.

"It's a huge conglomerate against one person. What hope in hell do you have?"

Both Angela and Eric now argue they should receive the £200,000 ($AU350,000) bounty.

She said: "It's funny that now two faulty cards have come to light within a few days of each other.

"It can't just be us two. But Lotto is still saying: 'No, the winning card hasn't come to light yet.'

"I know I've won."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission