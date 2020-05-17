Another set of traffic lights coming to the Clarence

New Traffic lights will be installed next week at Iolanthe St.

ANOTHER set of traffic lights are about to be switched on at one of South Grafton’s busiest streets, all to improve pedestrian safety.

Transport for NSW director region north Anna Zycki said the new roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways is nearing completion and this involves traffic changes in South Grafton from next week.

“With the upgraded section of the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale to open soon, the final stage of this new roundabout construction is about to get underway,” Ms Zycki said.

“To allow this work to be carried out, traffic will be moved to Iolanthe Street from the Pacific Highway, which will be renamed Big River Way when the bypass of South Grafton is opened.

“To prepare for the traffic switch, which is expected to take place on Tuesday May 26, preparation work will be carried out for eight nights between 7pm and 5am from Wednesday May 20.

“As part of the preparations, we will switch on the new Iolanthe Street pedestrian traffic lights on Thursday May 21.”

While completion work is carried out on the new roundabout at the Gwydir Highway intersection, a temporary roundabout configuration will be in place.

Finishing work on the new roundabout is expected to be complete in ten weeks, weather permitting.