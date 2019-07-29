Another voice on the way for the McClymont family

Tiggy, daughter of Brooke and Adam Eckersley shows her delight at becoming a big sister as the country duo announced they are expecting another baby early in 2020.

THERE'S going to be another addition to the extended McClymont family, and judging by this picture, there's already one very excited big sister-to-be.

Posting on their Instagram, Brooke and husband Adam Eckersley announced the latest arrival to their family will be arriving in early 2020, and big sister Tiggy looks like she can't wait.

Their post reads that the duo are: "We're both super excited and very very surprised ...but we can't wait."

Big sister Tiggy was born in 2012 after the country music duo married in 2009.

The new baby will be the sixth child for the McClymont's trio. Mollie has two children with husband Aaron , Elky, born in 2018 and Ned born in 2016.

Samantha also has two children with husband Ben, Ari who was born in February this year, and Wilder who was born in 2017.

There's no slowing the new parents-to-be down, with Adam and Brooke touring their own music around the country, as well as the McClymonts touring their One Acoustic night show across the country, including Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Jacaranda Thursday.

Tickets are still available from the Saraton Theatre, or through the link here.