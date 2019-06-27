Another week, another win for Yamba

RUGBY UNION: The rest of the competition will be left wondering how to beat the ladder leaders after Yamba rolled their closest competition.

The close-fought 13-5 victory over the Evans River Killer Whales showed the team is capable of playing patient, composed rugby to grind out a result over a tough opponent.

The teams were level heading into the sheds at half time after a late Killer Whales try made the game 5-5 and forced the Buccaneers to have a frank discussion at the break.

"We had a great chat at half time and we knew what we needed to do to improve and we went out there and just did it,” said Buccaneers coach Leigh Bushell. "The win really came down to that talk at half time; they dug deep, kept up the pressure and listened to what I said.”

The second half was another arm wrestle, though Bushell was confident of getting the result after consistently turning the screws on Evans River in their own half.

The breakthrough came at the death when halfback Sam Zuill capped off a great individual performance to run straight through the defence after yet another period of sustained pressure.

"Sammy was unbelievable. He just kept putting on the pressure from halfback, making the right decisions at the right time and just kept prodding all day.” He said.

The win takes the team 16 points clear at the top of the table and brings up questions of just who can put a stop to the Yamba club's unbeaten streak, which Bushell said ran all the way back to round one last season.

Bushell said the Evans River side in particular would be left "scratching their heads”, after falling short yet again and continued to praise his side's performance on and off the pitch.

"That is one of the best Evans teams and they threw everything at us and we just kept coming up with answers,” he said.

"I am just really impressed with the boys and just super happy they are proving they can do anything with the attitude and mentality week in, week out.”

The Buccaneers can now enjoy a week off for the bye and Bushell has also given the team the week off from training, recognising they thoroughly deserved the rest after the work they had been putting in so far this season.