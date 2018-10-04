Zach keen to get his happy feet back to Cairns

Engineering graduate Zach Lockhard, from Cairns, can't wait to return to the Far North after finishing a 12-month stint working at Casey Station for the Australian Antarctic Division.

CAIRNS' Zach Lockhard looks out at icebergs from his study desk as he daydreams of the Far North's warm weather.

He has just graduated from the University of Southern Queensland with an associate degree of engineering, and is working at Casey Station for the Australian Antarctic Division.

He has always enjoyed working in remote and challenging locations.

"So for me, Antarctica was the pinnacle of everything I had dreamt of. I was very fortunate to land an opportunity to spend an entire year working down here at Casey Research Station," he said.

He has studied externally since 2014 sitting exams in Thursday Island, Solomon Islands, Christmas Island, Alice Springs, and just recently, the most southerly point of the world, where he has been based for the past 12 months.

"A typical day of the semester would begin with a 4am coffee followed by an hour of studying and then a quick walk to the gym in minus 30 degrees, often with a bright green Aurora dancing on the horizon," Mr Lockhard said.

But with only two weeks left, Mr Lockhard can't wait to return to Cairns.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the tropics and enjoying some freediving, hiking, avocados and catching up with the loved ones," he said.