Surprising detail in Bourdain’s will

THE late TV chef Anthony Bourdain was worth just $1.63 million when he died last month, according to new legal filings.

Previous estimates had pegged his fortune at $21.6 million.

Bourdain's will leaves the bulk of his money to his 11-year-old daughter Ariane Busia-Bourdain and the control over his estate to her mother, his estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. It was filed in Manhattan Surrogate's Court.

His assets include $575,000 in "cash and savings," $47,000 in a brokerage account, $338,000 in "personal property," and $676,000 in "intangible property including royalties and residuals," according to court papers.

The documents do not list the East 94th Street condo Bourdain bought with his then-wife in 2014, but the filings do indicate a $1.35 million mortgage liability for an unspecified property.

The will was written in 2016, shortly before Bourdain and Busia split.

He was dating Italian actor Asia Argento when he committed suicide in a hotel room in France. He was 61.

The celebrity chef had been working on a new episode of his CNN show Parts Unknown at the time of his death.

Bourdain, who travelled the globe for his culinary adventure shows, gave his "accumulated frequent flyer miles" to his wife. He asked her to "dispose of [them] in accordance with what [she] believes to have been my wishes," he says in his will.

He left the same instructions for cars, furniture, books, clothing and other household items.

Ariane, his only child, is set to inherit the remainder of his assets. Had his daughter died before he did, the money would have gone to her nanny, Myra Quizon, the will says.

The court will appoint a guardian to protect his young daughter's interests in the estate because she's a minor.

The estate's lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

