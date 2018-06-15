Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Bourdain was ‘absolutely exhausted’ in his final months. Picture: Supplied
Anthony Bourdain was ‘absolutely exhausted’ in his final months. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Anthony Bourdain cremated in France

by NY Post
15th Jun 2018 5:47 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM

TV STAR and chef Anthony Bourdain was cremated in France on Wednesday and his remains will be returned to the United States on Friday, according to a published report.

According to the NY Post, French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigney de Fayel said there was no evidence that Bourdain's death was anything but a suicide, so the cremation was allowed, according to People magazine.

Anthony Bourdain in 2001 when he was the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Jim Cooper
Anthony Bourdain in 2001 when he was the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Jim Cooper

 

"Nothing suggested the involvement of a third person," Mr Rocquigny said.

The celebrity chef, author and TV host killed himself in a hotel room in Kaysersberg this past Friday.

 

Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, the country where he was also cremated. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer
Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, the country where he was also cremated. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer

 

Bourdain, 61, was filming an episode of his popular CNN show "Parts Unknown."

His body was found by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

 

This story first appeared in the NY Post and is republished with permission.

Related Items

Show More
anthony bourdain chef cremation editors picks food france suicide usa

Top Stories

    Pool upgrade to cost $17m

    Pool upgrade to cost $17m

    Council News Grafton Olympic Pool Master Plan causes budgetary concerns with councillors

    New candidate has voters pleased they can back their party

    premium_icon New candidate has voters pleased they can back their party

    Politics Party members finally glad they have someone to vote for.

    Political baggage no bar to candidate for Shooters party

    premium_icon Political baggage no bar to candidate for Shooters party

    Politics Party predicts its candidate will open the government's coffers.

    Seasoned political fighter back for round two of his career

    premium_icon Seasoned political fighter back for round two of his career

    Politics Controversial MP tells all about fall from grace and the way back.

    Local Partners