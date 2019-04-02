Anthony Don claims Gold Coast Titans record

Anthony Don of the Titans takes a bomb during the Round 3 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gold Coast Titans winger Anthony Don has etched his name into the history books, with the former Grafton Ghosts flyer now holding the try-scoring record for the club.

Don crossed the white line in the 64th minute of the Titans' round 3 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, notching up try number 68 to seal the record and move ahead of former Titan David Mead.

The record was a high note in an otherwise disappointing night for the Titans, who suffered their third straight loss for the 2019 season, going down to the Bunnies may have come away with a 28-20 on Sunday night.

"It was nice to get across the line and get off the nudie run for the year but it was a tough one tonight, to achieve a milestone but not really be in the mood for celebration after a tough loss," Don said.

"It something that once I finish my career I'll look back on very proudly and hopefully I've got a few more tries left in me."

Speaking after the game, Don said while it was a disappointing loss for the side, there were some positive signs for the team as they look ahead to Friday's clash against New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.

"It was another tough loss but I think there was a lot of improvement and we showed a lot of fight," Don said.

"Even though we're making a lot of silly mistakes and giving away silly penalties which makes things hard on our own line. We're making it really tough for ourselves at the moment and it's something that we need to work on ahead of New Zealand (Warriors) on Friday.

"We came into half-time with a scoreboard that wasn't too bad compared to how we played in the first half. We knew if we could fix a few key areas up in the second half we would be able to come home but unfortunately while we did improve it just wasn't enough."

One of the positive signs from the match for the Titans was the attack on the right-hand side of the Titans for Don and his new centre partner Brian Kelly.

Kelly, moved to the club from Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles during the off-season, bagged two tries in the loss and Don talked up prospects of the fellow Northern Rivers product who played his junior football for Ballina.

"It was good to get some tries out on that edge only played a few games together with Brian but we're developing a good combination so hopefully we can stick at it and keep getting better week in, week out," Don said.

"(Brian) is a skilful player and plays above his weight. He might not be built like some of the other guys out there but he rips in, has a strong carry and a quick play-the-ball and he got some reward."

Looking ahead to their round 4 clash against the New Zealand Warriors, Don said the short turnaround might play to their advantage.

"I'm really looking forward to the short turnaround actually, it means we can get over to New Zealand and get a few training sessions in before we can look to make amends for (the weekend)," he said.

"We're really looking forward to playing in Auckland and we will have to come out firing. It's much better than having a long week where you look back at your performance. We've got to learn from it and wipe it then get set for NZ. It's going to be short and compact week but it'll be good to get away as a group and hopefully get the win."