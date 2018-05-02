Milford, McCullough confirmed starters for Broncos

Anthony Milford during the Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Anthony Milford during the Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill in Brisbane, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

BRONCOS coach Wayne Bennett has dismissed any concerns around Anthony Milford, after the star playmaker failed to train with a sore ankle.

The Brisbane five-eighth missed the club's final session of the week at Red Hill, but in a boost for the side ahead of the clash with the Bulldogs Andrew McCullough (elbrow) cemented his spot in the team.

Milford did not train as a precaution after he twisted his ankle earlier this week however Bennett was confident he would run out at Suncorp tomorrow to take on the Bulldogs.

"He'll definitely play," Bennett said.

"He hurt his ankle a little bit the other day. It's a sore ankle. He stepped off a pavement and twisted it a little bit.

"But he did train on Tuesday and felt a bit sore after that so we decided not to train him today."

Kodi Nikorima ran in Milford's place in the halves at training, but he will return to the bench tomorrow night with McCullough also back in the side.

The star hooker is back three weeks earlier than expected but is ready to play after his replacement Josh McGuire (ankle) was ruled out for six weeks.

Bennett said even he was surprised by how quickly McCullough had recovered from the ligament injuries to his elbow, but there was no concern in him making an early comeback.

"He is confident about being able to play," Bennett said of McCullough.

"It's not up to him whether he plays or not, it's up to us whether he plays or not.

"We've taken all the other precautions and all the other tests, all the things we need to know and no one can see any reason why he can't play. That's where we're at."