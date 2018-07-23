Menu
Anthony Milford of the Broncos during the Round 19 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Friday, July 20, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Milford: ‘It was heat of the battle emotion’

by TRAVIS MEYN
23rd Jul 2018 12:34 PM
BRONCOS star Anthony Milford says he regrets pulling Panthers forward Corey Harawira-Naera's hair.

Milford was fined $1150 following the incident in last Friday's 50-18 demolition of Penrith at Suncorp Stadium.

Milford and Harawira-Naera became tangled in backplay, prompting the Broncos five-eighth to grab his rival's curly hair.

An incensed Harawira-Naera chased Milford as the game continued and the Broncos playmaker said he regretted his actions.

"It was heat of the battle emotion and it just happened," Milford said on Monday morning.

"Obviously (I regret it). I apologised to him after the game and spoke to him.

"It was an up and down game at the start. That's what happens when they keep sending their big boys out.

"You want to do your best to stop them. The heat of the battle got the better of me and a bit of frustration.

"I'm moving forward from that. I'm proud of the boys' efforts. From start to finish we were pretty good."

The Broncos have a short turnaround before hosting Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

The 32-point thrashing of Penrith kept Brisbane's top four hopes alive with six rounds to go.

