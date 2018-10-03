‘Nightmare’ Mundine finally makes Horn bout official

AFTER months of toing and froing, Anthony Mundine has signed to fight fellow Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane next month.

Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan urged against running with "signed on the dotted line" as he promised fight fans this bout would signal the end of Mundine's 18-year career.

He said "signed on the horizontal line" would be more relevant, given that is how he envisages Mundine being carried from the ring.

"Finally it's going to happen but I had no idea how difficult it would be dealing with Mundine, even though I had been warned. He has been an absolute nightmare," said Lonergan.

"Mundine is clearly extremely concerned about making weight, which was initially going to be 69.85kg. At the last minute he reneged on that and wouldn't do anything under 71kg.

"So for the first 500 grams he is overweight, there is a $20,000 per 100 grams penalty and over that, $50,000 per 100 grams. So for the first kilogram he's overweight, it's a $350,000 penalty.

"We had to place those stipulations to ensure he didn't try to make a mockery of the weight. And in the end it will be the weight that sees him knocked out later in the 12-round fight."

The fight is likely to be on November 30, although the venue is still to be decided. What isn't uncertain is the quality of the undercard with Lonergan promising the best talent in the country.

"We owe it to the Australian public and fighters to put the best on display, which is why you will see an exciting kid like Brock Jarvis.

"Previously Mundine has had rubbish undercards and spent as little possible, which has been a travesty for Australian boxing.

"On the other hand Jeff Horn is an Australian who has done everything to endear himself to his country, whereas Mundine has repeatedly ostracised himself with a succession of insensitive and at times callous comments," said Lonergan.

"This fight has the potential to earn them both upwards of $5 million.

"Once Jeff Horn wins, he will explore his options on an international scale."