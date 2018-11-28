Distraught Mundine chokes back tears

Anthony Mundine's unwavering belief in himself has rarely faltered in his 25-year career under the spotlight.

The bravado of the 43-year-old sportsman has regularly placed him in the middle of national controversy throughout his boxing and NRL careers. His raw confidence has regularly seen him labelled arrogant and hot-headed, but now another side of the polarising Sydney product has been put on the table for all to see.

In an hour-long interview with Fox Sports host Paul Kent, Mundine broke down in tears discussing the death of a dear friend: the sister of Queensland rugby league legend Gorden Tallis.

Tears immediately welled in Mundine's eyes when Kent asked him of Jannita Dunn, who died of cancer in 2009.

"You're getting me emotional now," Mundine said, struggling with his words.

After Ms Dunn fell ill, Mundine was regularly flying up to Brisbane to spend time with her.

"I've know the Tallis family since I was 17," he continued. "We were quite close to them, their mother, sisters, brother ... she worked at the Brisbane Broncos. We had a good relationship, we joked with each other. She was a cool girl and we were close for years.

"I've got a lot of time for them (the Tallis family). I love Gordy."

Kent said the story highlighted a side of Mundine we haven't seen over two decades. When asked if the public would be seeing more of the compassionate Mundine, the former middleweight champion simply said he wanted to be an instrument for change in the world.

Anthony Mundine says nothing has changed. But viewers may view him in a different light after Tuesday night’s interview.

"I just want to bring people together and make the world a better place. I (want to) affect somebody and have a role in making the world a better place and lifting up somebody's life," he said. "I'm not the young cat I used to be, when some would say I'm arrogant. I want them to see the real side of me. The real Choc.

"I want to inspire people. I have people coming up to me saying I changed their life. When you have that type of impact, you're chosen. You've got to make a difference."

Mundine will take on former world titleholder Jeff Horn on Friday - and he doesn't think the Brisbane boy stands a chance.

"This young cat is going to get pumped," he said.

"I take my hat off to him, but there's levels to this and he's not on my level.

"When I'm on, mentally and physically, I'm a different animal. I'm too much. He's very effective at what he does but he's awkward. But once I adapt to his style, this boy's in trouble.

"Father time hasn't caught up with me yet. I'm still sparring with young cats and I'm beating them up, outclassing them. I feel good."

CHOC REFLECTS ON CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS

Anthony Mundine has produced headline after headline in his lengthy sporting career, which has spanned three decades.

Mundine reflected on his controversial statements after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 where he said the USA "brought it upon themselves".

"I've said some stuff in the past that I meant in a good way, but my delivery wasn't great," he said.

"I said it raw and uncut. I would rephrase it ... It was made out like I was for the killings. I'm not for no killings.

"I don't care what you are, or who your are. In Islam, killing one man is like killing the whole of humanity. Why can't we live in peace and harmony?"

Mundine opened another can of worms with Kent, labelling the Australian national anthem "a white supremacist song".

"For the people, I want you to do your research, don't just take it from me," he said. "Aboriginals weren't even considered humans (when it was written). The theme song for the White Australia policy is Advance Australia Fair.

"We ain't young, we ain't free. Some of us are. Some of us aren't. You've got to see it from the other side of the fence."