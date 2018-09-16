Seibold says Souths are clear underdogs

The Rabbitohs will play the Roosters for a spot in the grand final.

RABBITOHS coach Anthony Seibold says all the pressure is on the Roosters ahead of next week's blockbuster preliminary final between the two arch-rivals.

Lighting the fuse immediately after the Bunnies edged the Dragons in a 13-12 thriller at ANZ Stadium, Seibold said his side can go into the game with a nothing-to-lose mentality because of the swag of big-money signings that descended on Moore Park at the start of the season.

"I think before a ball was kicked this year the Roosters were probably everyone's tip to be in the grand final and minor premiers with the recruits they had," he said.

"So, we go over there with nothing to lose and everything to gain... we can't wait."

He also said the sustained success of the club in recent years should ensure the Tricolours are considered heavy favourites in next Saturday's local derby.

"They're the minor premiers and I think they may have been in four of the last six preliminary finals and there's a fair bit of pressure on them," he continued.

"So, we'll go there and give it a red-hot crack.

"It's a big game, it's a great game. Great challenge for us as a group."

He also tried to downplay the significance of the unavailability of suspended stars Latrell Mitchell and Dylan Napa.

"Oh they're obviously very good players those two guys, they're elite players, both Origin players, but they've got great depth across their squad and we'll focus on the players they name during the week."

Souths will be hoping skipper Greg Inglis doesn't have a case to answer for a potential crusher tackle on Tim Lafai.