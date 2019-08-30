Anti-abortion film coming to the area

TARGETED: A still from the American anti-abortion film Unplanned by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman.

TARGETED: A still from the American anti-abortion film Unplanned by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman. Michael Kubeisy

AN ANTI-ABORTION film from the US could be screening in the Northern Rivers this month.

Unplanned tells the story of Abby Johnson, an American anti-abortion activist. The film is based on her memoir of the same name.

As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the USA, Johnson was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counselled countless women on their reproductive choices.

Her passion surrounding a woman's right to choose led her to become a spokesperson for reproductive health care provider Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in, until the day she saw something that changed everything.

Dr Anthony Levatino, who plays the doctor performing the abortion where Abby is present, is a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist. He performed some 1200 abortions in his practice before converting to the pro-life cause.

This is a film directed by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, the writers/co-producers of God's Not Dead.

Unplanned promises an eye-opening look inside the abortion industry from a woman who was once its most passionate advocate.

The film premiered in the USA last march, starred by Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan and Robia Scott.

The movie was reportedly filmed in secret, as the producers knew it would face attacks for dealing with such a controversial subject as abortion.

The first screening will be held at Ballina Fair Cinemas on Tuesday, September 17, from 7pm. $22.

The second will be at BCC Cinema Lismore on Thursday, September 19, from 7pm. $23.

Both screenings are being held via Fan-Force screenings, meaning that they need to confirm a minimum number of tickets sold in advance. The Ballina screening needs six more tickets while the Lismore screening is 33 tickets away from confirming the session.