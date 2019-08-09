Menu
Activists have set up a blockade at Brisbane business Meales this morning
Anti-Adani ‘cake stall’ blocks work site

by Staff writers
9th Aug 2019 11:01 AM
ACTIVISTS have set up an "Ekka cake stall" to stop trucks entering or leaving the site of Brisbane business they say is linked to Adani.

They claim they have stopped trucks from entering or leaving the site of Meales at Windsor this morning.
Police confirmed they were called to the site about 7.40am and spoke to about 10 protesters. They left but came back a few hours later after the activists returned.

 

Activists have set up a blockade at Brisbane business Meales this morning.
Activists have set up a blockade at Brisbane business Meales this morning.

 

Galilee Blockade spokeswoman Anne Gardiner said the company helped upgrade roads in the Galilee Basin so heavy vehicles and machinery could reach the Adani mine site.

"Adani used political donations, intimidation of scientists and downright bullying to get unlimited access to Queensland's groundwater," she said.

"During the Ekka we city folk must show solidarity with farmers who know that Adani can't be trusted with our precious groundwater.

"Politicians have ignored the pleas of hydrologists and farmers to protect the Great Artesian Basin, allowing inadequate protection for the environment and rural jobs. We'll never stop blockading until we stop Adani's disastrous coal mine and protect rural jobs in agriculture, tourism and renewable energy."

