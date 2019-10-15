Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLIMATE: The local Extinction Rebellion movement, pictured at a recent activity at Lismore Shopping Square, is one of the organisation that called for the protest this weekend.
CLIMATE: The local Extinction Rebellion movement, pictured at a recent activity at Lismore Shopping Square, is one of the organisation that called for the protest this weekend. Sophie Moeller
News

Anti-Adani call for protest at local plumbing business

14th Oct 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 15th Oct 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR environmental organisations have called for a protest this weekend outside a Byron Bay business because its international owner may be connected in the future to the Adani Carmichael mining project.

Galillee Blockade, Frontline Action on Coal, Extinction Rebellion Northern Rivers and Stop Adani Byron Shire have called for "a creative, family- friendly protest" outside Tradelink Plumbing Services at Banksia Dr in the Industrial Estate from 9am "engaging both Tradelink customers and staff".

In their social media call, the organisations explained Tradelink Plumbing Centres were owned by Fletcher Building, a New Zealand company bidding to supply materials for Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

A spokeswoman from Fletcher Building in New Zealand confirmed the Byron Bay business belongs to the trans-Tasman company.

"Tradelink Byron Bay is one of over 200 Tradelink branches throughout Australia, a leading names in plumbing supplies for bathrooms, kitchens, laundries and more," she said.

"Tradelink Byron Bay, a combined trade store and showroom, has been operating in the area for around 20 years and has five employees.

"It's a local business committed to customer service and advice you can trust and offers a wide product range from quality brands for professionals or home renovators alike."

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the demonstration called for this weekend.

Byron Shire Council was contacted for comment.

adani mine byron bay extinction rebellion northern rivers community stop adani byron shire tradelink plumbing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drug supply accused faces Grafton Local Court

    premium_icon Drug supply accused faces Grafton Local Court

    Crime A 51-year-old Southgate man, facing 11 drug supply charges, has made a fresh bail application today

    • 15th Oct 2019 1:45 PM
    Former Grafton principal head of national schools body

    premium_icon Former Grafton principal head of national schools body

    Education Rev Ivey takes over Australia-wide role

    • 15th Oct 2019 1:46 PM
    OUR SAY: Racism there for all to drive over

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Racism there for all to drive over

    Opinion We shouldn't pretend neo-nazis don't walk among us

    STORM STATS: Valley makes top ten

    premium_icon STORM STATS: Valley makes top ten

    Weather Data reveals storm affected regions on Mid-North Coast.