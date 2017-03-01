29°
Entertainment

Anti-CSG film to be screened at Grafton

Caitlan Charles
| 1st Mar 2017 12:30 PM
Anti-CSG protesters during the Bentley Blockade from Brendan Shoebridge's documentary The Bentley Effect.
Anti-CSG protesters during the Bentley Blockade from Brendan Shoebridge's documentary The Bentley Effect. RJ Poole

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE critically acclaimed, award winning documentary The Bentley Effect is coming to Grafton for two shows in March.

After CSG mining companies arrived in the Northern Rivers and began to drill an exploratory mine, a group of concerned locals began to investigate.

This investigation eventually turned into the Bentley Blockade.

A cow paddock adjacent to the drilling on the property of Bentley became the home of a highly organised, self-governing tent city - complete with meeting halls, kitchens, cafés, nurseries and toilets, with strict codes of non-violent conduct.

This 90-minute film, directed by Brendan Shoebridge, will be screened at The Pelican Playhouse on Saturday, March 18 at 7pm with a matinee on Sunday, March 19 at 2pm.

Following the screenings, Shoebridge will be available for a Q&A session.

The Knitting Nannas, who were an integral part of the anti-CSG movement in the Northern Rivers, will be at the Pelican Playhouse selling tea, coffee and yummy snacks as a anti-CSG fundraiser.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 concession and high school students, and kids under 12 free. Tickets are available form Buckley's music in Grafton or from www.thebentleyeffect.com.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bentley blockade bentley effect csg documentary pelican playhouse whatson

11 armed robberies in 4 years

11 armed robberies in 4 years

ARMED robberies are nothing new for Clarence Valley businesses, but the traumatic trail they leave behind never gets easier.

BRING ON 2017: Jacaranda's path to a bright future

Newly elected committee Jeff Smith, Helen Templeton, Peg James, Leanne Smith, Kristen Smith, Wendy Gibbs and Kelle Murphy get excited for the official start of the Jacaranda Festival with the 2017 AGM on Tuesday night.

Changes to Grafton's flagship festival receive tick of approval

VIDEO: "We must take a stand against crime in Grafton"

Donuts and Dairy owner Karen Collins has said Grafton Food Emporium tenants will not tolerate theft at the centre after her cafe was held up at knife point on Monday, 27th February, 2017.

Police praised as heroes in knifepoint robbery arrests

Women's AFL is flying high. Here's your chance to play

Georgia Breward and Lillian Doyle - selected in the Queensland u17 AFL squad.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Are you a girl aged 13 to 17 interested in trying AFL?

Local Partners

BRING ON 2017: Jacaranda's path to a bright future

"WE WILL build on the festival, propel it forward and keep it going in the right direction."

Anti-CSG film to be screened at Grafton

Anti-CSG protesters during the Bentley Blockade from Brendan Shoebridge's documentary The Bentley Effect.

Critically acclaimed The Bentley Effect coming to Pelican Playhouse

Women's AFL is flying high. Here's your chance to play

Georgia Breward and Lillian Doyle - selected in the Queensland u17 AFL squad.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Are you a girl aged 13 to 17 interested in trying AFL?

Would you like to meet the Clarence Valley's politicians?

Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Member for Page Kevin Hogan

Lawrence Golf Club to host Politicians Report Dinner

Are you brave enough to Shave For A Cure?

Sarah Dougherty and Virlissa Adams, right, will lose their locks on March 16 to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Grafton disability organisation calling for participants

I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Anti-CSG film to be screened at Grafton

Anti-CSG protesters during the Bentley Blockade from Brendan Shoebridge's documentary The Bentley Effect.

Critically acclaimed The Bentley Effect coming to Pelican Playhouse

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Maclean Town Centre Block with River Views

Lot 7 Sunart Lane, Maclean 2463

Residential Land This fully serviced flood free block is in the centre of Maclean ... $105,000

This fully serviced flood free block is in the centre of Maclean in the Hospital district. The property is within walking distance to the friendly shopping centre...

Owner Wants Them Sold!

Lot 5 and 6/ 32 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 ... SALE

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 SALE

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Oh so convenient

4/13 Taloumbi Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Imagine how good life would be in a home where you only have to look after yourself, in a home offering a lovely river view and in a home where you can stroll down...

Prime Position -The Crescent Angourie

Lot 10 and 11 13 - 15 The Crescent, Angourie 2464

Apartment 1 1 1 $450,000-$500...

Apartments for sale across the road from Spooky's Beach. 1. One bedroom apartment tastefully decorated and furnished throughout. Modern kitchen and bathroom. Unit...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

A solid and presentable home at a refeashingly affordable price

32 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

House 2 1 1 $227,500

For those looking for a solid and comfortable home, this little beauty will provide just that. Ideal for a couple or small family, the home consists of two...

Time for a New Start

43 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 2 2 3 SALE

Nestled in the quaint little town of Tucabia and walking distance to schools, parks, shop and hall, this property is worth your inspection. Set on a 2,023m2 block...

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!