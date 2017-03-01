Anti-CSG film to be screened at Grafton

Anti-CSG protesters during the Bentley Blockade from Brendan Shoebridge's documentary The Bentley Effect.

THE critically acclaimed, award winning documentary The Bentley Effect is coming to Grafton for two shows in March.

After CSG mining companies arrived in the Northern Rivers and began to drill an exploratory mine, a group of concerned locals began to investigate.

This investigation eventually turned into the Bentley Blockade.

A cow paddock adjacent to the drilling on the property of Bentley became the home of a highly organised, self-governing tent city - complete with meeting halls, kitchens, cafés, nurseries and toilets, with strict codes of non-violent conduct.

This 90-minute film, directed by Brendan Shoebridge, will be screened at The Pelican Playhouse on Saturday, March 18 at 7pm with a matinee on Sunday, March 19 at 2pm.

Following the screenings, Shoebridge will be available for a Q&A session.

The Knitting Nannas, who were an integral part of the anti-CSG movement in the Northern Rivers, will be at the Pelican Playhouse selling tea, coffee and yummy snacks as a anti-CSG fundraiser.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 concession and high school students, and kids under 12 free. Tickets are available form Buckley's music in Grafton or from www.thebentleyeffect.com.