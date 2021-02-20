Anti-vax protesters to take to streets

Protestors are getting set to march in Melbourne to rally against the nationwide rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it’s “medical coercion”.

Yet another spate of protestors plan to take to the streets of Melbourne on Saturday afternoon, this time to campaign against the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The "Millions march against mandatory COVID vaccinations" is one of 11 locations across the country where anti-vaccination protestors will march to take their stand against what event organisers have described as "medical coercion".

The march is scheduled to kick off at Fawkner Park in South Yarra at 12pm, with a range of speakers planning to address the crowd before they march around the park.

Attendees have been encouraged to bring megaphones, drums and whistles among other equipment to use while walking around the park.

Organisers of the group Melbourne Freedom Rally have posted unfounded claims that any coronavirus vaccine approved by health authorities could impact fertility and that there is no data to prove its efficacy across multiple age groups.

But, the Toxic Goods Administration is carrying out quality control checks on every batch of the vaccine following the arrival of the first batches in Australia on Monday.

The country's national vaccine rollout is scheduled to begin on Monday, with multiple hubs across Victoria prepared to administer the first jabs to high-risk workers and aged care residents.

Originally published as Anti-vax protesters to take to Melbourne streets