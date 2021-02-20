Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Protestors are getting set to march in Melbourne to rally against the nationwide rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it’s “medical coercion”.
Protestors are getting set to march in Melbourne to rally against the nationwide rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it’s “medical coercion”.
Health

Anti-vax protesters to take to streets

by Olivia Jenkins
20th Feb 2021 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Yet another spate of protestors plan to take to the streets of Melbourne on Saturday afternoon, this time to campaign against the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The "Millions march against mandatory COVID vaccinations" is one of 11 locations across the country where anti-vaccination protestors will march to take their stand against what event organisers have described as "medical coercion".

The march is scheduled to kick off at Fawkner Park in South Yarra at 12pm, with a range of speakers planning to address the crowd before they march around the park.

Attendees have been encouraged to bring megaphones, drums and whistles among other equipment to use while walking around the park.

Organisers of the group Melbourne Freedom Rally have posted unfounded claims that any coronavirus vaccine approved by health authorities could impact fertility and that there is no data to prove its efficacy across multiple age groups.

But, the Toxic Goods Administration is carrying out quality control checks on every batch of the vaccine following the arrival of the first batches in Australia on Monday.

The country's national vaccine rollout is scheduled to begin on Monday, with multiple hubs across Victoria prepared to administer the first jabs to high-risk workers and aged care residents.

olivia.jenkins@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-vax protesters to take to Melbourne streets

anti-vaxxers coronavirus covid-19 vaccine protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tender now open to construct modern facility

        Premium Content Tender now open to construct modern facility

        Business The news comes following a $1m injection of funding toward improving the Grafton-based centre

        When can we expect highway long grass woes to go away?

        Premium Content When can we expect highway long grass woes to go away?

        News Heavy rain and perfect growing conditions has led to a backlog of roadside...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Willingness, not ability, is the issue

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Willingness, not ability, is the issue

        Religion & Spirituality We have the ability to respond – but are we willing to take response-ability, asks...

        • 20th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
        VOTE NOW: Which reader photo is your favourite?

        VOTE NOW: Which reader photo is your favourite?

        Offbeat Check out these amazing reader photos and decide your favourite