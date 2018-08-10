Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayors McVeigh and Antonio both provided character references for the man convicted on grievous bodily harm yesterday.
Mayors McVeigh and Antonio both provided character references for the man convicted on grievous bodily harm yesterday.
Crime

Antonio and McVeigh support one punch attacker in court

Anton Rose
by
10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Darling Downs mayors provided written references for a man convicted of punching a work colleague so hard he needed four metal plates and 16 screws surgically inserted into his jaw.

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio and Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh were two of a number of people who provided glowing references to the city's District Court on Tiki Edward Piho's behalf yesterday.

Those revelations came after details of the one-punch attack on a fellow worker were revealed.

Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio was one of a number of people who provided Piho with a character reference.
Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio was one of a number of people who provided Piho with a character reference. Kevin Farmer

The court heard Piho punched the victim in the face at an Oakey property in 2016 after an alcohol-fuelled altercation between the pair and another man, who also punched the victim.

The 24-year-old's blow broke the man's jaw and left him needing surgery to remove the impacted tooth and insert metal plates and screws.

The victim can no longer speak properly, the court heard.

Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh also provided the man with a character reference.
Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh also provided the man with a character reference. Michael Doyle

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Piho told officers "to be honest I don't really care hey" when interviewed.

Piho was supported by a large number of family members in the public gallery yesterday, who wept and audibly sighed when Judge Nicole Kefford released him on immediate parole.

The court proceeding lasted almost three hours as Judge Kefford weighed the number of references, including one from his employer and the head of a sporting organisation in the region, against the severity of a grievous bodily harm charge.

"I have a difficult time considering sending you to prison," she said.

 

The Oakey Beef worker's barrister said Piho was a respected member of the community where he participated in various church activities including helping youths in the congregation.

Piho has also played representative rugby on the Darling Downs.

Judge Kefford sentenced him to two years jail, but ordered he be released on parole yesterday.

Anton Rose
district court grievous bodily harm news oakey paul antonio paul mcveigh toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    premium_icon Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    Business LOCAL knowledge gave Dougherty Construction the winning edge in their tender for the expansion of Clarence Village

    JOBS UP FOR GRABS: 9 Valley jobs available right now

    JOBS UP FOR GRABS: 9 Valley jobs available right now

    News Could you be the next healthy harold educator?

    9 things to do this week

    9 things to do this week

    Whats On We've got everything from digital technology, plays to gigs

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Crime Search for wanted man

    • 10th Aug 2018 9:19 AM

    Local Partners