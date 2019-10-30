Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court with wife Karina earlier this year.
Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court with wife Karina earlier this year. Cordell Richardson
News

Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

Ross Irby
by
29th Oct 2019 5:55 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 5:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is set to appeal his 13 convictions for fraud-related offences when in office.

The matter received a brief mention in Ipswich District Court yesterday before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

His Appeal has been listed for hearing on March 20, next year. Following a defended hearing earlier this year, Antoniolli was found guilty and convicted of misappropriation and fraudulently using more than $10,000 of Ipswich City Council's community donation fund to buy charity items at auction.

He was sentenced in August by Magistrate Anthony Gett to six months jail, wholly suspended.

A conviction was recorded.

His legal team then lodged a notice of appeal.

Antoniolli admitted buying the items while he was a councillor and mayor but pleaded not guilty on the grounds it was accepted practice within the council to use the fund to buy items at auctions.

More Stories

andrew antoniolli appeal court ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Innovative way to get information out on community services

    premium_icon Innovative way to get information out on community services

    Health Organisers of the first Clarence Valley information market for local services have come up with an innovative format.

    VIDEO: Take a tour of Grafton's iconic jacarandas

    premium_icon VIDEO: Take a tour of Grafton's iconic jacarandas

    Community Shuttle bus tour shows off Grafton's assets

    From bullied to bodybuilder, Pateman to shine in Vegas

    premium_icon From bullied to bodybuilder, Pateman to shine in Vegas

    News Pateman's hard work gets her to bright lights of Vegas

    NSW Triple-0 workers in wild ‘cocaine party’

    premium_icon NSW Triple-0 workers in wild ‘cocaine party’

    News Police call centre operators investigated for alleged drug party

    • 30th Oct 2019 6:23 AM