Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Courthouse with wife Karina on Tuesday morning.
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Courthouse with wife Karina on Tuesday morning. Rob Williams
Breaking

Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

Hayden Johnson
by
7th May 2019 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has appeared briefly in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mr Antoniolli entered the Ipswich Courthouse this morning flanked by his wife and solicitor Dan Rogers. 

He is facing 14 charges of fraud and one count of breaching bail.

The court was in session for less than 10 minutes.

Crown Prosecutor Sarah Farnden said there were outstanding matters which needed to be finalised before the matter could start. 

She applied to Magistrate Anthony Gett to have the matter adjourned until tomorrow and said discussions with Defence Barrister Peter Callaghan were ongoing.

Mr Callaghan said he was "much more optimistic" about the length of time it would take to finalise the discussions with the prosecutor. 

He suggested the matter be adjourned until this afternoon.

There are about five hours of interview footage, which Mr Callaghan said could be played in open court this afternoon. 

Mr Callaghan said, as a result of statements and admissions, he expected the trial would be shortened by about one day. 

Mr Gett adjourned the matter until this afternoon. 

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich magistrates court mayor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

    premium_icon Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

    Crime A driver who swerved to miss an oncoming truck before it crashed says he still has trouble sleeping when he recalls his escape.

    Teachers Federation rallies school communities to action

    premium_icon Teachers Federation rallies school communities to action

    Education Teachers and parents in the Page electorate will today rally

    Show floral tribute honours 'nature's gentleman'

    premium_icon Show floral tribute honours 'nature's gentleman'

    News Maclean Show honours Syd Mattock, who passed away at 95

    Lawrence backflip no surprise for bridge backer

    premium_icon Lawrence backflip no surprise for bridge backer

    Opinion John Ibbotson has his say on Sportsman Creek bridge dismantling