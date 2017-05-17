Anything goes no longer the rule for Diggers campers

THE era of anything goes for people camping at Diggers Camp headland appears to be over.

At last night's meeting the Clarence Valley Council approved a 10-point motion from Cr Andrew Baker which included a raft of regulations for camping ground users.

These included a computerised booking system to replace the first in, best dressed approach to gaining camping sites that exists now.

The new rules also call for marked out boundaries for each camping site and for the plan of the site to be distributed to users.

The council will also be reviewing fees and will come up with a revised fee structure at the July council meeting.

Even this was not enough for Cr Karen Toms, who wanted to reduce the number of sites at the camp from 26 to 18, but this was voted down.

