Anytime Fitness takes on the nation

Anytime Fitness Grafton owners Kathryn Langford and Jenny Ryder reflect on their nomination as one of three best fitness businesses in Australia.

For Anytime Fitness owners Kathryn Langford and Jenny Ryder, their gym is a joyous place to be.

And now that joy is being recognised by the industry as they have been nominated as one of the three Fitness Business of the year by Fitness Australia.

they have previously won awards through their own franchise, taking out Anytime Fitness’ community club of the year in 2017 and 2018, and transformation of the year by club member Ben Blacksell.

It was Mr Blacksell who nominated the club for the Australia-wide honour, entered by more than 2000 businesses, after he explained how the club had impacted his life.

“It’s a big deal,” Ms Langford said. “It’s across Australia, all the boutiques, all the franchises, all the individual clubs,” she said.

“Ben’s nomination explained how his life changed through out club, and we’ve explained what we do with all of our members,” Ms Langford said.

After taking over the business four years ago, with the owners the only two on staff, now have a staff of 12, and have just ticked the 1000 member mark.

Anytime Fitness staf (l-r) Jenny Ryder, Shelley Brophy, Jon Collen, Kathryn Langford and Brooke Robinson celebrate the news the gym has been nominated as one of the three best fitness businesses in Australia. Photo: Adam Hourigan

“We’re so excited about it,” Ms Ryder said. “We set a goal to get to 700 members and thought that would be amazing, and then 800 … then thought can we get to 900, and to get to 1000, it’s wonderful.”

The pair said that their approach was a simple one, and started at the front door.

“From the moment they step through the door, they see smiling faces from the office and they jump up and ask what we can do for them,” Ms Ryder said.

“Every member gets a hello and a goodbye, and because we’re just everyday people, it helps to bring down and break down those stigmas and barriers.

“When they walk through the door, they instantly feel welcome. It’s a gym for everybody.”

The gym is staffed throughout the day with some of their trainers starting as early 4.30am and as late as 8pm, and they said they’d known of some people coming in as late as 3am in the morning.

The pair are planning to restyle the interior of the building, and working on keeping their current members.

The winner will be announced at a gala dinner in Sydney in May.