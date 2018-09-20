Menu
Users of the Google Pay app store have been duped into downloading fraudulent apps claiming to belong to the ANZ and Commonwealth Bank in a scam aimed at stealing their financial details. Picture: iStock.
Money

CBA, ANZ app scam dupes mobile users

by Staff writer
20th Sep 2018 9:57 AM

APPS available from the Google Play store using the branding and names of the Commonwealth Bank and ANZ have duped more than 1000 Australians into revealing their login details.

The false apps, downloadable programs which allow customers to do their banking on mobile phones and tablets using the Android operating system, are believed to have been on the store for several weeks.

The software asked for log-in credentials and credit card details from customers tricked into believing they were using a valid service offered by their bank.

This information was then forwarded to the fraudsters.

IT security company ESET told Fairfax Media that it alerted Google to the scam more than a fortnight ago.

The fraud was part of an international effort which also targeted banks in Britain, Poland, Switzerland and New Zealand.

