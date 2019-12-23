Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANZ has announced a new bushfire relief package for people affected by blazes across the country.
ANZ has announced a new bushfire relief package for people affected by blazes across the country.
Environment

ANZ extends fire relief package nationwide

by Karen Sweeney
23rd Dec 2019 3:40 PM

Bushfire relief packages have been announced by ANZ to help those in bushfire-affected areas across Australia.

The package involves the possibility to suspend repayment loans, including for credit cards, for up to three months and relief on interest rates.

Fees may also be waived for those who need to restructure business loans or access term deposits early.

Packages had previously been announced only for fire-affected customers in NSW and Queensland.

The bank has also extended special leave for employees volunteering for emergency services, acknowledging they may need to spend more time in the field this year.

More Stories

Show More
anz drought relief material aid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire outlook for summer released

        premium_icon Bushfire outlook for summer released

        Environment Recent conditions have been favourable to Clarence firefighters, however hot and dry conditions are forecast to continue into 2020

        Burnt-toast Way or The Bridge Lebowski Bridge?

        premium_icon Burnt-toast Way or The Bridge Lebowski Bridge?

        News Chance for community members to get creative naming bridges and roads

        JAMIE JUBILANT: Grafton swimmer soars at state championships

        premium_icon JAMIE JUBILANT: Grafton swimmer soars at state championships

        Swimming The flying fish has ended her year in style with a big state medal haul.

        A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the North Coast

        premium_icon A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the North Coast

        Weather A BOM forecaster says to expect isolated showers, thunderstorms.