Anzac concert raises money and spirits

The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus led by director Greg Butcher take their bows after the 2017 Anzac Commemorative Concert.

THE capacity audience may have received a treat for their ears, but once again, it is local RSL Sub-Branches who will get an ongoing benefit thanks to the effort of the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus.

The Saraton Theatre was once again the magnificent backdrop to the annual ANZAC Centenary Commemorative Concert for 2017. The concert entitled 'Forces of War' performed by the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, treated the audience to a feast of wartime music and the audience was not disappointed, with plenty of war time sing-a-longs that nearly lifted the roof.

Under the direction of their conductor Greg Butcher, the concert has raised another $4,400, which has gone to the various local RSL Sub-Branches and Grafton Legacy. This will make it more than $22,650 in donations the orchestra has given to local RSL Sub Branches, Legacy and Defence Care in two and a half years since its inception in late 2014.

"It is wonderful for the orchestra to be able to give back to such a supporting community with donations given to these organisations as a thank you," Greg said.

The CVO and Chorus's next performance will be the fourth 'An Afternoon at The Proms' concert series during this year's 2017 Jacaranda Festival, on Sunday October 29 at 2pm. Our special guest artist this year is international pianist, Mr David Helfgott. David was portrayed by Geoffrey Rush in the film Shine.

It will be one concert only and due to the proven popularity, book early to avoid disappointment - tickets are on sale now. It will again showcase your local orchestra and chorus with all your Proms favourites and more with some serious classical music, musical theatre and soloists. It will be a relaxing Sunday afternoon with great family entertainment during the Jacaranda Festival.

Bookings available at the Saraton, online at www.saraton.com or telephone 6642 1633.