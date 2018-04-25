LIVE: Anzac Day rolling coverage across the Clarence

WELCOME to The Daily Examiner's rolling coverage of the 2018 Anzac Day commemorations being held throughout the Clarence Valley.

8:20AM

Robert Page at the Copmanhurst Dawn Service Caitlan Charles

THE HISTORY of the Page family is tied heavily to the Clarence Valley, but at the Copmanhurst Dawn Service, Robert Page wasn't there to talk about Sir Earle Page but his brother Harold.

8:10AM

Private Harry de Bomford who serves in the army at Brisbane with father Commander John de Bomford, who came teo Yamba to visit local veteran and father/grandfather Barry de Bomford - look out towards sea at the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service. Adam Hourigan

WHILE many locals came to pay their respect at the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service, many families returned home to commemorate the day.

"It's an opportunity to reflect and consider others as opposed to yourself...The spirit of Anzac is all about looking after each other."

7:45AM

7:38AM

Bill Baxter, the last Korean war veteran left in the Yamba RSL sub-branch watches the sun rise after the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service. Adam Hourigan

6:50AM

World War II veteran Amy White with Copmanhurst Anzac Day organiser Brian Bultitude shortly after the dawn service. Caitlan Charles



6:15AM

6:11AM

Brett O'Connor sent in this Anzac morning sunshine for the diggers:

5:30AM

When the national anthem started playing at the Copmanhurst Dawn Service, the speaker cut out, but one man wasn't having a bar of it. To keep the song going, he began to sing loudly, so everyone could keep up with where the anthem should be. It took a few moments, but the music kicked back in and the man continued to belt out with pride, the national anthem with the community of Copmanhurst.

- Caitlan Charles, Photojournalist

4:45AM

Photojournalist Caitlan Charles readies her camera while she awaits the Copmanhurst dawn service, only moments away:

Copmanhurst Anzac Day dawn service Caitlan Charles

4:30AM

RAIN FORECAST FOR DAWN SERVICES

Grafton 14% chance of rain

Yamba 47% chance of rain

Maclean 47% chance of rain

Copmanhurst 14% chance of rain

Wooli 35% chance of rain

Lawrence 40% chance of rain

Ulmarra 47% chance of rain