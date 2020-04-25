Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley buglists Gary Nichols and Garrett Salter were among the many who paid respects to the Anzacs in their own way at dawn in lieu of official services across the region.
Clarence Valley buglists Gary Nichols and Garrett Salter were among the many who paid respects to the Anzacs in their own way at dawn in lieu of official services across the region. The Daily Examiner
News

ANZAC DAY 2020: Clarence Valley lights up the dawn

Bill North
by
25th Apr 2020 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NERVOUS and fidgety, Gary Nichols stands with his cornet at the ready at the end of his driveway in the pre-dawn half-light.

The mere handful of people who have likewise gathered to dot the streetscape of the spacious Merton Mews Estate at Clarenza pale in comparison to the many hundreds who routinely flock to Memorial Park in nearby Grafton at this time every year on April 25. On those occasions, Mr Nichols takes it in his stride when the notes of the Last Post emanate from his pursed lips to fill the crisp, silent air.

But for the first time since 1990 he is not in those familiar surrounds. Despite being a stone's throw from home, he feels out of his depth. This was uncharted territory:

"Anzac Day is always a special day for me and I feel proud to play in front of those Diggers who made sacrifices for our country," Mr Nichols told The Daily Examiner earlier this week.   "It will be a different experience this year, one I wish we never have to experience again."

Across the nation today bugle players joined diggers past and present, their families and friends to pay their respect in whatever way they could in isolated solidarity at dawn.

Photos
View Gallery

Just down the road, Garrett Salter also livestreamed a rendition of the Last Post with Grafton Bridge as the backdrop in lieu of the South Grafton Dawn Service, where he has performed since he was 15:

Elsewhere in the Clarence Valley the musicians of tomorrow chimed into the Anzac spirit:

More Stories

anzac day 2020 anzac day clarence valley anzac day grafton dawn service garrett salter gary nichols the last post
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Window into our Anzac past

        premium_icon Window into our Anzac past

        News Tradition of telling stories through commemorative displays

        No jab, no aged care visits rule attacked

        premium_icon No jab, no aged care visits rule attacked

        News 'People who don’t want to vaccinate are between a rock and a hard place'

        COVID-19: Relaxed testing not a sign to be complacent

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relaxed testing not a sign to be complacent

        Health New testing guidelines make it easier to qualify for COVID-19 tests