Anzac Day: all about mateship

MATESHIP: Retired W02 Ron Ritchie and Major Howard Baker served together in Afghanistan, and years later are at the Yamba Anzac Day Service together.

HARWOOD'S Ron Ritchie and Major Howard Baker are living proof that the spirit of mateship is still alive and well in the army.

Having served together in Afghanistan, the pair proudly stood side by side at Yamba's Anzac Day service yesterday as they thought of those who served before, during and after them.

For Mr Ritchie, who served for 23 years in the Australian Army and left as a Warrant Officer Second Class, there was a lot to think about.

As well as two tours of Afghanistan, he has served in Iraq, Bouganville, PNG, and Malaysia.

"For me it's all about mateship,” he said.

"I reflect on all the men and women I've served with and think about those who weren't lucky enough to come home.”

One very human experience also sticks out to him at this time of year.

"I was... in Kabul in Afghanistan and... and we actually went out into the 'badlands', and went to an orphanage and spent a day with the orphans there.

"We put on a lot of hardware to go out and spend a day with kids and play soccer ,but it was a good time.”

Unfortunately a lot of experiences aren't so positive.

"Some experiences you've had, you can't share them, and it's hard for people who haven't been under that sort of stress to understand,” Mr Baker said.

"That's why the biggest thing for the vast majority of currently serving soldiers is mateship. Today is about reconnecting.”

And that's exactly what the pair planned to do after the services, with a surf session somewhere in the Clarence Valley.