ANZAC DAY DOGS: Can Hari Brann do it again?

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with another strong 10 event card set down for decision.

After last Wednesday’s disaster on the punt and the tipping where not one favourite saluted, let’s hope we all have a bit more luck on this Anzac Night Meeting.

Punters, I think we will have to wait until our last race of the night for our best bet.

Race 10 The Clarence Valley Shed Stakes over 480m sees the very promising Hari Brann certain to start a short price favourite.

Since joining the strong Andrew Monaghan team, Hari Brann has had just the five starts for four wins. After winning a fifth grade heat at Ipswich in a quick 25.09 Hari Brann was then beaten by two lengths in the final by the promising Spring Rock. Monaghan then bought his promising bitch back to Grafton where she had previously won in a quick 23.11 for her previous trainer Tony Atkins. Trainer “Monno” has given her just the three runs here at Grafton for three wins.

First up she flew around the 407m trip from box 5 in 23.01 before Monaghan stepped her up to the 480m trip last Saturday night and she again ran the best time of the night running a blistering 27.26. Tonight, from this perfect box 2 draw I think Hari Brann will chalk up win number nine from just 21 starts and keep the Monaghan show rolling on.

Jimmy The Fox drawn in box 1 for top trainer Dave Irwin looks certain to start second pick, but he would need to get down to a time of about 27.30 to worry Hari Brann tonight.

Punters looking for an early winner should look at Race 3 The Ladbrokes Masters Stakes over 407m. Here, I reckon the honest old chaser in Glenreagh Skud for Garry Streatfield can return to the winners list. Despite just turning four years old, Streatfield has had a lot of fun with this dog winning 26 of his 98 starts and nearly $45k in prizemoney. After winning his maiden way back on December 26, 2017 in a heat of the rich Wauchope Butch Monkley Maiden, Glenreagh Skud has won at no less than 10 different tracks in his time.

Looking at him tonight in this masters event he looks very well in and I am sure he will relish not having to race proven top grade dogs in Cosmic Bonus, Phantom Laurie and Painted Picture as he has done in his previous five runs. If Glenreagh Skud tonight can get down to his PB time of 23.39 at the Grafton circuit, I think that time will be good enough to take home the $1500 first prize money tonight. Kingsbrae Jeff was a good winner at Lismore last Tuesday night and he would be a chance in tonight’s race as well.

Race 5 tonight The Ladbrokes Back Yourself Stakes NG over 305m sees that flying little bitch Push Me certain to start favourite for local trainer Ben Ellis. Push Me has won her last four starts at Grafton very impressively over the 305m and 407m trip and the way she bounces out of the boxes it takes a very good dog to lead her early. Trainer Ellis has certainly done a fantastic job with his pride and joy and it’s just unlucky there is not going to be a July Carnival because the way Push Me is going at the moment, I am sure she would be very competitive in any race in Grafton at present.

Allegro Diamond for Steve Keep drawn in box 7 is also racing very well at the moment, and if she can spear out like she has been lately she might just give Push Me a run for her money. With a PB of 17.38, she would need to run every bit of that time to worry Push Me tonight, but the way favourites have been going here at Grafton at present who knows what will happen.

The first of 10 races at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club tonight begins at 6.39pm and the last is set for 9.52pm.