An F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Clarence Valley on Anzac Day. Cathy Adams

THE Royal Australian Air Force will make a dramatic flyover across the Clarence Valley on Anzac Day.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly from north to south over the region, at a time when residents will pay their respects to Australian soldiers in morning ceremonies and marches.

The aircraft is scheduled to fly over Maclean at 10.40am.