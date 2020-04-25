ANZAC IN THE CLARENCE: We stand apart, but remember them together

Henry 'Corky' Caldwell, 100, has not missed an Anzac Day service in 75 years. Anzac Day 2020 will be unlike any other... but from a safe distance we shall all stand together. LEST WE FORGET

CANDELIT driveway tributes in place of mass gatherings in the park, a livestream in the living room in place of a main street march... this year's Anzac Day experience is like no other.

There aren't the same mass gatherings at dawn, rowdy rounds of two up at the pub or the opportunity for proud mates of yesteryear to salute.

In their place are pre-recorded services, video tributes and virtual candles...

Here in the Clarence Valley, it all starts at dawn when bugler Gary Nichols trades the customary Grafton Dawn Service with a solitary march to the end of his driveway to sound out the Last Post across the neighbourhood.

<< WATCH THE LAST POST LIVE AT 6AM >>

Perhaps more than ever, people have still looked forward to this day, as an important distraction from the monotony of self-isolation, and a reminder of the values which underpin our society and bring us together when times are tough.

As one day flows onto the next and the weekends become indistinguishable, Anzac Day has been visible from afar; the one significant date on the calendar circled red, and thick.

The otherwise blank diary means few Australians have an excuse not to reflect deeply about our place in this country, what it took to build this nation, and who these forefathers were who sailed the seas into the unknown in our name, many never to return.

For this Anzac Day, we compiled some of the most defining images of the past decade from Daily Examiner photojournalist and Walkley Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan which capture the Clarence Valley's Anzac spirit.

In a sense, the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions provided clear air for people to start thinking about Anzac Day earlier than usual and imagine new ways to recognise the occasion.

South Grafton bugler Garrett Salter, who is also livestreaming a rendition of The Last Post in lieu of the South Grafton Dawn Service, created a high quality four-minute video tribute including original recordings, which we invite you to watch for your own private moment to reflect during today.

Anzac Day event organisers have had to scramble like never before to put together alternative offerings for the day, and there's quite a variety of options. Check out our full list here.

Who knows, it could turn out to be a particularly memorable Anzac Day; one we look back upon proudly as that time Australians, in isolation, stood as one.

But please, let it not conversely be looked back upon as a marker in the sand in the battle against COVID-19, as our Singapore moment, when social distancing relaxed to the point the disease was given another chance to breathe fire and spring back to life. In four days time we don't want to be witnessing a new spike in cases.

By its very nature Anzac Day typically brings together many older Australians, who are in the most vulnerable category for COVID-19. So please, if you do choose to privately honour the tradition of laying a wreath or poppy on a war memorial or cenotaph near you, do practice social distancing, and continue to hold the hand shake. A salute shall do.

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North. Adam Hourigan

However you choose to recognise Anzac Day, we're all in this together, and to our Diggers, we salute you - from a safe distance of course. Peace.

Bill North

Editor

The Daily Examiner