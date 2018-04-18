ANZAC DAY SERVICES

RAMORNIE (Sunday, April 22)

. 10.30am Muster at Ramornie Cenotaph

Returned Service League members and the general public are invited to attend. Light refreshments provided following the service.

Contact: Bob Hayes on 6643 2211 or 0402 018 596

GRAFTON (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.45am Muster at the Post Office

. 6am Dawn Service at Grafton Memorial Park

Followed by gunfire breakfast for Diggers, partners and guests at Grafton District Services Club ($10 donation)

. 9.30am March from Market Square

. 10am Commemoration service at the Cenotaph, Memorial Park

Followed by gathering at the Grafton District Services Club for drinks and food for Diggers, partners and guests ($10 donation)

Contact: Hon. Secretary Robert Gavin - 6642 4399

SOUTH GRAFTON (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 4.55am Muster at the New School of Arts in Skinner St, South Grafton

. 5.05am March to commence

. 5.15am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph, Lane Boulevard

. 6am Gunfire breakfast at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

. 10.30am Assemble at New School of Arts in Skinner St, South Grafton. Members of the Returned Services League and all organisations and individuals are invited to take part in the procession and march.

. 10.50am March to commence

. 11.15am Commemoration service at the Cenotaph, Lane Boulevard

. 1pm Lunch at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

Contact: President, Bob Hayes on 6643 2211 or 0402 018 596

ULMARRA (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 10.40am Muster for march at Rural Fire Service car park

. 11am Commemoration service at Memorial Park

Contact: Hon. Secretary Steve Davis on 6644 5361

LOWER SOUTHGATE (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 3pm Commemoration service at Lower Southgate War Memorial (Clarence Valley's first war memorial).

Followed by refreshments; some chairs will be provided.

Contact: Pauline Glasser on 0419 986 554

LAWRENCE (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.30am Muster at the Lawrence Hall for 5.40am march to Memorial Park for Dawn Service.

. 5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Park

. 9.30am Muster at the Lawrence Hall for 9.50am march to Memorial Park.

. 10am Commemoration Service at Memorial Park

Contact: Brian Whalan 0417 232 809

MACLEAN (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.30am Dawn Service at Cenotaph (in the event of rain Maclean Services Club veranda) followed by Gunfire breakfast at the Maclean Services Club

. 10.30am March from SPAR

. 11am Commemoration service at the Cenotaph

. 12.30pm Lunch at the Maclean Services Club

Contact: Hon. Secretary Trevor Plymin on 6645 2756 or 0415 400 658

YAMBA (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.30am Muster at the Queen Street Cenotaph

. 5.45am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph

. 9.30am Assemble in Clarence Street opposite Stella Motel for march to Cenotaph

. 10am Commemoration service at the Cenotaph

Contact: Hon. Secretary Jeff Coombs on 6646 2689

HARWOOD (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.15am Muster at Harwood Hall

. 5.30am Dawn Service at the Harwood Cenotaph in River St

Followed by barbecue breakfast (gold coin donation please)

Contact: Helen Briscoe 0431 677 110

ILUKA (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.30am Muster at Memorial, Charles St, Iluka Public School

. 5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial

Conclusion of Dawn Service followed by a barbecue breakfast and refreshments at Iluka Hall (next to Memorial)

. 10.45am Assemble at Charles St, Iluka Public School for march to memorial

. 11am Commemoration service and wreath laying

Followed by a luncheon at the Iluka Bowls Club, those attending please be seated by 12.15 pm, RSVP is required; you can put your name on the list at the bowling club no later than Tuesday, 24 April. The cost is $20 a head and you will have a roast dinner with fruit salad and ice-cream for dessert.

Contact: Brian Thomas on 0411 393 730

CHATSWORTH (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.15am Muster at Memorial, Chatsworth Cenotaph

. 5.30am Dawn Service at the Chatsworth Cenotaph

Contact: Roger Jones 0459 113 784

WOOLI (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.30am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph

. 6am Breakfast at Wooli Bowling and Recreation Club

. 10.45 am Assemble at Wooli Bowling and Recreation Club for march

. 11am Commemoration service at the Cenotaph

Lunch for ex-service personnel and partners at the Wooli Bowling and Recreation Club

Contact: Peter Curtis on 0457 585 552

COPMANHURST (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 4.45am Muster at Copmanhurst and Upper Clarence War Memorial

. 5am Dawn Service at the Copmanhurst Memorial

. $10 Breakfast at the Rest Point Hotel

. 9.45am Muster at Copmanhurst and Upper Clarence War Memorial

. 10am Commemoration service at Copmanhurst Memorial

Contact: Brian Bultitude on 6642 4399

TULLYMORGAN (Anzac Day, Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.15am Muster at the Tullymorgan School

. 5.30am Dawn Service at the Tullymorgan School

Followed by Gunfire breakfast (gold coin donation)

Contact: Sue Searles on 0408 408 749

GLENREAGH (Wednesday, April 25)

. 5.30am Dawn Service at the Glenreagh School of Arts Hall

Followed by a free breakfast in the hall

Contact: Noel Backman on 0434 197 994